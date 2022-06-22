Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rental shortage sparks new initiative from Maranoa Regional Council

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:32pm, first published June 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shortage in rental properties is not limited to the Maranoa region, with many Queensland communities suffering from an under-supply of properties. Picture: Shutterstock

The evident worker and housing shortages that continue to plague Queensland are combining to form a damaging domino effect on regional communities, but the Maranoa Regional Council are looking at new ways to establish key worker accommodation in the Roma district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.