The evident worker and housing shortages that continue to plague Queensland are combining to form a damaging domino effect on regional communities, but the Maranoa Regional Council are looking at new ways to establish key worker accommodation in the Roma district.
Council recently informed Roma residents of a potential new initiative to address the rental shortage, by reaching out to home owners who are not currently in the existing rental pool and may consider renting out their property with council as Head Lessor.
Mayor Tyson Golder said council were willing to assist property owners with the process to alleviate concerns involved with becoming landlords, such as ensuring that appropriate tenants are found to occupy the property and that rent is paid according to the lease agreement.
"Council can use its reputation to book it and we could guarantee that the bills will be paid and also give the house back to them in the order that it was found," Mayor Golder said.
"The feedback I've gotten is that having good tenants is really crucial to making sure this works."
Mayor Golder said finding appropriate tenants would not be an issue with many professionals currently looking to move to the district in vital roles, such as healthcare, teaching, infrastructure and council work.
"I had one case today where it was a medical professional that wants to come here and they went to a house inspection and there was 40 people looking for a rental house," he said.
"We've got to do something, we can't just sit back and do nothing.
"Firstly it will be about focusing on our own council staff to take some pressure off the rental pool if they're not in there, and secondly, we'll look at how we can work together to bring more online for the wider community.
"The other thing to look at is, if there's any opportunity for rural properties where there's no use of the house and whether any of those houses could become available."
The Mayor confirmed that council's initiative would not take business away from private agencies, rather it would take a collaborative approach to grow the number of properties currently available.
"We've written to all owners in the Maranoa and we're interested in talking to owners that don't have houses in the rental market now and finding out, what are the issues and would they lease a house to council if they're not already in the existing rental pool," he said.
"So it will be new properties that no one's ever had on the market, this is about growing the available rental pool.
"My first term of council we had completely the opposite problem, we had so much oversupply it wasn't funny, so it's gone from that to being extremely under-supplied.
"A lot of things have changed since then and I think we need to have policies for the current issues, and taking on properties as Head Lessor I think is an option, as long as it doesn't affect the commercial real estate agents."
Member for Warrego Ann Leahy agreed with council, saying that in order to provide the necessary housing for the Roma community, worker accommodation had to become a priority.
"We need more accommodation, not just in social housing, but also in community housing, and then also, everyday housing - the four bedroom, two bathroom, brick home that attracts people to our communities," Ms Leahy said.
"They're something that needs to be built in the community, but we just don't have the workers accommodation to support that at the moment."
