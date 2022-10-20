Olive Shooter devoted her life to her family and to the QCWA. Sadly, Mrs Shooter passed away only 36 hours after I met with her to share her memories. This story is a tribute to Mrs Shooter and her dedication to the organisation she loved.
Olive Shooter epitomises what it is to be a member of the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA).
With more than 100 years of service to different committees, branchs and divisions within the QCWA throughout her 59 years of membership, Mrs Shooter was resolute in the fact that she would remain a member of this "wonderful organisation" until the day she died, (and that she did!)
A bride at 23, Mrs Shooter joined the Victoria Hill branch of the QCWA after she married Talgai farmer, Ray Shooter, and made their 81 hectare family property, Willow Bend, west of Allora, on the Southern Downs, her home. It was a sisterhood that became a major part of her life, and that of her family.
However, Mrs Shooter's connection to the CWA began even way before that.
Following in the footsteps of both her grandmother and mother before her, and even prior to her marriage in 1963, the CWA was ever present for Mrs Shooter, becoming a member of the Younger Set as a small girl.
"My grandmother, Fanny Breeze, was a foundation member of the Nobby CWA in 1925, and I used to call into the CWA hall on my way home from school when my mother, Grace, became involved," she said.
Mrs Shooter remembers being asked to join the Victoria Hill branch of the QCWA by one of her neighbours, Nell Weier, whom she went on to drive to meetings for the next 37 years.
Joining CWA was a decision that she didn't regret for one minute.
"I didn't dream it would grab me like it did; it is one of my favourite things," she said.
"I was very shy - when I stood up to speak I couldn't breath, and when I breathed I couldn't talk. Now I can talk under water, and CWA gave me the confidence to do alot of things I didn't think I could do," she said.
One example was her foray into the Queensland Country Life QCWA Country Woman of the Year competition, which began in 1977.
"I entered that very first year in the Border Division, but was unsuccessful, however I went on to take out the Border Division title when I entered again in 2002."
She also went on to judge the competition for the South West division at Thallon, many years later, and laughed when she recalled replacing the set questions for those she knew the answers to.
Today, the QCWA is an institution in Queensland and Mrs Shooter's family knows only too well that it can take up many hours, days and months of your time, but it was all a labour of love for Mrs Shooter.
"Back when I first joined the CWA it was all farmer's wives with little growing families, and at some meetings we had up to 28 children there with their mums," she said.
"It was hectic, but the children were just as welcome, and it was the only thing that there was around here back then. I took my son, Ted, along to meetings when he was young, as well as my grandchildren, Kate, Harry and Bridie. It is a very family oriented organisation."
MORE READING:
Originally for country women only, Mrs Shooter believed it was a good decision to include city women a few years later, as they had also contributed so much to CWA.
"I always say what woke me up to the workings of CWA was attending the summer schools. They were a four day event with a bus trip in the middle," she said.
"They taught an ordinary member like me about the roles of the president etc, and I got the feel of the association. That kick started me into being a more thinking member."
During her four decades as an active member at Victoria Hill, from 1964 to 2001 Mrs Shooter fulfilled the roles of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, and International Officer, holding every office for at least three years, followed by a second term as President, and four terms as Vice-President and Treasurer, respectively.
In total she held an office of some form for 25 of those 37 years with Victoria Hill.
But it was in 2001, when the Allora branch of the QCWA, the second oldest in Queensland, was in jeopardy of closing or going into recess, that Mrs Shooter made the ultimate sacrifice by any CWA "lady".
"Me being an old history buff, I couldn't stand to see the branch close, so I left Victoria Hill and transferred my membership across to Allora and became president," she said.
"We had 20 members before the year was over, and today Allora branch is thriving which is very rewarding.
"Kingaroy is the oldest branch in Queensland, and others have come and gone, but Allora has remained strong."
Mrs Shooter went on to hold the offices of Allora branch president for six years in two terms, three years as vice-president and one as secretary, however her dedication to the iconic charity didn't stop at branch level.
Mrs Shooter's service to the QCWA has also included 17 years as an office bearer for the Border Division, serving five years as president, five years as vice-president, and four years as press secretary.
She has been on the Divisional Project Committee as either chairman, secretary, treasurer or vice chairman for a total of 13 years, and served on the committee for 24 years.
Serving on the State Floral Art Committee for 15 years, six as State Chairman, Mrs Shooter was also part of the State Cookery Committee for six years.
She held the positions of Division Convenor for Floral Art, Cookery, Public Speaking and Knitting Crochet for a combined total of nine years, as well as seven years on the Divisional Music and Drama Committee.
Mrs Shooter said while she enjoyed playing an active role, she was always happy to "hand over the reins" to someone new.
"A lot of people can't let go, but I think it is great to get fresh new ideas, and the enthusiasm that comes with new younger members is fantastic," she said.
She acknowledged that the CWA has changed alot over the last 100 years, and believed it often changed when it needn't have, but was also of the firm belief that it was one of the best collectives of human beings one could be a part of.
"It is the most wonderful organisation, as it is non-political and non-denominational, and while it was set up to help women and children, now it helps anyone in need," Mrs Shooter said.
"I was divisional president during the terrible drought years, and we helped a lot of country families who struggled to put food on the table. We gave out truckloads of food as well as cash. But as in any crisis there is always an element that takes advantage, and I also saw that side of humanity.
"The CWA are quiet achievers and do a lot of work behind the scenes. We find out who is doing it tough in our communities, and help them out."
She was herself bestowed the honour of a Quiet Achiever's Badge and a For Service Badge, as well as a 50 years Silver Badge.
Whilst also being a handy craftswoman, winning in fine crochet and floral art at state level competitions, Mrs Shooter was best known in both family and CWA circles for her amazing culinary skills.
"My mother was a great cook, and always had something nice for us to eat for morning and afternoon teas. I couldn't cook much when I got married, but I'd picked up a few tips from my mother and I was a quick learner," she said.
Those tips from her mother held her in good stead, as Mrs Shooter went on to take home blue ribbons for her cooking at branch, division and state level competitions throughout the duration of her membership.
She has won at State Cookery competitions with her Orange Cake, Shortbread, Fancy Biscuits, Sweets, Pickles, Chutney, and Tea Cake, and has also won countless prizes at local shows.
"I have won many cooking prizes at the Clifton Show over the last 20 years, and have been Chief Steward at Clifton for a few years now. I took over from Irene O'Leary, who was chief steward for more than 50 years. She handed the baton to me before she turned 100," Mrs Shooter said.
The humble scone is synonymous with the CWA, and Mrs Shooter confessed she had cooked "thousands".
"My mum taught me the key to a good scone - if you put in a dry mixture, you will get a dry scone. The mixture has to be sticky," she said.
"I remember my first attempt at cooking when I tried to cook a sponge roll for my father, who loved them. I just put a blob of mixture in the tray and thought it would spread out, but it was a disaster, and my mum gave me a good rousing: I never did it again."
Her other love was bush poetry, and as a life member of the Australian Bush Poet's Association, Mrs Shooter wrote a poem to celebrate the 80th Birthday of the Allora CWA branch, "The Wonderful Work of Willing Women", and updated it again to celebrate the 90th anniversary in 2012.
A loyal subject of her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Mrs Shooter said she remembered seeing the young Queen in person during her 1954 visit to Australia.
"I saw her at the Toowoomba Showgrounds when I was 14, and she was in that beautiful yellow dress," she recalled.
"I hope the photo of the Queen remains in CWA rooms across the state and country. The Queen was one of a kind and gave her whole life to her job.
"We still sing the Royal Anthem after the National Anthem at all our meetings, and I hope that continues also."
Mrs Shooter said she still missed her friends in Victoria Hill, and tried to attend Allora meetings, however after surviving two brushes with cancer, ill health in recent years had hampered her mobility.
"I can't do a lot for them now, but they do a lot of courtesies for me, and I will continue to be a member until the day I die," she said.
Olive believed that friendship in CWA was wonderful and lifelong, and she was right.
"I have found wonderful friends for life, enjoyed the company of other women and the chatter and laughter we all need to fulfil our lives."
Vale Olive Shooter
(9/11/1939 - 14/9/2022)
A Special Feature Celebrating 100 Years of the Queensland Country Women's Association will appear in next week's issue of the Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.