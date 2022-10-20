Queensland Country Life
Tribute to Olive Shooter after 100 years of service to QCWA

By Linda Mantova
October 20 2022 - 3:00am
Olive Shooter devoted her life to her family and to the QCWA. Sadly, Mrs Shooter passed away only 36 hours after I met with her to share her memories. This story is a tribute to Mrs Shooter and her dedication to the organisation she loved.

