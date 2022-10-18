Cattle farmers, crop growers and educators are among the finalists in this year's Queensland Agriculture Awards.
The eight finalists come from a wide variety of sectors, from cattle and grains to cotton and horticulture, and hold a number of different positions, including grower, extension officer, financial counsellor, and teacher.
The annual awards, which are run by Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, include the Peter Kenny Medal, which is awarded for innovation leading to profitability and sustainability, and the Minister's Emerging Leader Award, which recognises professional excellence and leadership.
Mr Kenny, who died in 2011, is remembered as a visionary for rural Queensland and held a number of diverse positions, including president of AgForce and chair of Biosecurity Queensland.
Belinda Frentz from Coastal Hydroponics, Growcom and AusVeg left her job as a teacher for a job on her family farm and is working to ensure peak industry bodies can work together to create sustainable business models and positive outcomes for growers.
Meanwhile, Jade King of Green Valley Fingerlimes' heads up agricultural studies at Glasshouse Christian College and spends time hosting workshops to teach the next generation about the industry.
A vocal advocate for the seasonal workers program, Kerry McCarthy of Gracekate Farms and Harvest Hands Labour has been employing Pacific workers on her family farm and has worked tirelessly as a volunteer to ensure Queensland producers can access a secure seasonal workforce, especially during COVID.
Well recognised in agriculture, Hamish McIntyre from McIntyre Agriculture has put in place modern production practices which are internationally recognised, demonstrating the sustainability of cotton and strengthening demand for Australian cotton. He even helped develop a system that allows cotton trash to be used as livestock feed.
Up for the Minister's Emerging Leaders Award, Kylie Hopkins from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, who coordinates its extension program from Boonah to Malanda and has facilitated the delivery of 17 extension events in 18 months.
A fifth-generation grazier and a fourth-generation cane farmer, Natalie Hughes balances co-managing a cattle station and working as a Rural Financial Counsellor. She pioneered a first-ever project that delivered one-on-one support to graziers on business planning, decision making, climate preparation and mental health.
Jessica Jurgens of Vee Jay's Kalfresh is a fifth-generation farmer, prioritising sustainable farming practices while also mentoring the next generation of producers to embrace AgTech solutions.
Also in the horticulture space, Joshua Maunder of Aus-Ex Fruit is a recent recipient of the Nuffield Scholarship and is exploring resilient fruit production measures that can withstand weather events and improve sustainability.
The two winners will receive a $3000 bursary which they can use to support their studies or work.
The winners will be announced at the TropAg Conference in Brisbane on November 1.
The full list of finalists
Peter Kenny Medal:
Minister's Emerging Leaders Award:
