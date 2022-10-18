Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland Agriculture Awards finalists announced

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The finalists have been revealed for the annual Queensland Agriculture Awards. Pictures DAF

Cattle farmers, crop growers and educators are among the finalists in this year's Queensland Agriculture Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.