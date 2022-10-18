Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock reach 622c, average 614c at Toowoomba

October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Restockers target light weight yearling steers and heifers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba increased by 102 head to 320 on Monday.

