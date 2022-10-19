There were 247 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market saw a big increase for all steers, with western buyers active. Cows and heifers remained firm.
Del Hinckley, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1755 and steer calves for $1370. Tanya Bechly, Winya, sold Charbray steers, five to six months, for $1460 and $1290. Shane and Neta Malone, Kobble Creek, sold young Charolais cross weaner steers for $1570.
Weeks and Rasmussen, Stanmore, sold Charbray cows for $2070 and a pen of heifers for $1275. Andrew Little, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1490. Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold six-month-old Hereford steers for $1530.
Roger Egg Supplies, Toogoolawah, sold Angus weaner steers for $1680 and $1500. Belinda Rea, Mt Delaney, sold five to six-month-old Charbray steers for $1650 and $1360. M Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1630.
Symbol D Grazing, Woolmar, sold Charolais cross steers for $2000 and $1850, Angus weaner males for $1660 and Charbray male calves for $1500. Jeffery Shallcross, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1590. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold a Brangus bull for $2340 and cows for $1790. Charlton Enterprises, Reesville, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1450.
