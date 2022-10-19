Queensland Country Life
Simmental weaner heifers sell to 620c/$1457 at Biggenden

October 19 2022 - 1:00am
Qulality weaners in demand at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2100 head with the market remaining firm for all descriptions with quality flatback weaners in high demand.

