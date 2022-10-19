Qulality weaners in demand at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2100 head with the market remaining firm for all descriptions with quality flatback weaners in high demand.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Jambin, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Tansey, Goomeri, Miriam Vale, Lowmead, Gin Gin, Rosedale, Gympie, Widgee, Kandanga, Hervey Bay, Tiaro and all local areas.
Braford cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $2575. Santa Gertrudis cows and calves from Kilkivan sold for $2575. First calf crossbred heifers from Bucca sold for $2500. Droughtmaster cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $2650.
Four tooth Brahman bullocks from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 416c/$2742. Six tooth Angus steers from Mundubbera sold for 411c/$2672.
Four tooth Brahman heifers form Coalstoun Lakes sold for 415c/$2242 and the six tooth heifers sold for 417c/$2524. Four tooth Angus heifers from Childers sold for 403c/$2318.
Droughtmaster cross cows from Gayndah sold for 399c/$2854. Brahman cows from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 390c/$2250. Charbray cows from Mundubbera sold for 388c/$2241. Droughtmaster cows from Mundubbera sold for $388c/$2144. Droughtmaster cows from Kilkivan sold for 385c/$2195.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Childers sold for 498c/$2295. Milk tooth Angus steers from Booyal sold for 486c/$2187. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 484c/$2003. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Miriam Vale sold for 484c/$2251.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 548c/$1754. Milk tooth Angus steers from Booyal sold for 586c/$1896. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Bundaberg sold for 584c/$1755. Charbray milk tooth steers from Biggenden sold for 552c/$1762.
Crossbred weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 734c/$1604. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 738c/$1859. Simbrah weaner steers from Booubyjan sold for 746c/$1807. Light Santa Gertrudis steers from Childers sold for 760c/$1609. Simmental weaner steers from Tansey sold for 748c/$1798. Charbray weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 748c/$1702.
Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 520c/$1996. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Kandanga sold for 490c/$2046. Milk and two tooth Senepol cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 492c/$1891. Milk tooth Angus cross heifers from Widgee sold for 576c/$1417.
Simmental weaner heifers from Tansey sold for 620c/$1404. Simmental weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 620c/$1457. Charbray weaner heifers from Gaeta sold for 600c/$1530. Charbray weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 572c/$1435. Simbrah weaner heifers from Booubyjan sold for 580c/$1152. Simbrah weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 572c/$1587. Brangus weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 598c/$1605.
