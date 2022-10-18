Queensland Country Life
Quality Central Queensland grazing country hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 18 2022 - 8:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Balcarres is predominantly low, undulating hill country that has been pulled, raked and seeded.

A VERY productive 1388 hectare (3430 acre) cattle block at Gogango is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders on November 30.

