COOLER conditions have set the scene for one of the best herb crops in recent memory in central Queensland.
Home to some of the country's most productive herb crops, Biloela has so far enjoyed ideal growing conditions for coriander and parsley, while basil is poised for a bumper season.
The majority of the herbs grown across Biloela district are sent to export, of which about 70 per cent gets exported to America.
Among the growers enjoying the conditions is Richard Fairley, who grows herbs for the export market alongside broadacre crops such as wheat on his property Horsley Cross.
The majority of the herbs grown at Horsley Cross are dried and packaged or liquified for use in squeeze bottles available from supermarkets.
"Our winter herb crops were just fantastic and enjoyed a really stellar season," Mr Fairley said.
"Coriander and parsley thrived during winter thanks to plenty of rainfall, while also avoiding frost as well.
"It was a little bit of a perfect storm to be honest, especially compared to recent years where we've had significant downgrades or crop losses due to storms, hail and things like that."
Read Also:
The bumper winter herb yields came after wild weather caused much of last year's crops to nearly be completely wiped out.
"We lost a significant portion of the crop to hail damage last year, but fortunately we were able to replant it and make a bit of a comeback," Mr Fairley said.
"The comeback was a bit surprising in the end because it had been such a challenging year and our costs doubled because we had to do everything twice, but it was pleasing to at least enjoy some success."
However, while the wet and cool winter conditions benefited this year's early-season crops, they have caused spring basil crops to be delayed for several weeks.
"The basil season is probably about two weeks later than where it would normally be and that is because of the cooler weather," Mr Fairley said.
"The cooler weather has also been a factor on our wheat because the lack of sun has meant that it has taken longer as well.
"In saying that though, the earlier planted basil is really starting to come into its own while the crops we planted more recently are enjoying a really good start.
"We've planted about five hectares of basil this year and that is down a little bit from last year, but it is looking quite promising at this stage."
Mr Fairley said once the herb season was over he would reassess his next cropping rotation.
"I'm just about to change my whole cropping rotation and depending on where I'm going to go with my herbs, I might put in a ground manure crop in like lablab," he said.
"For the rest of the farm, if we don't get a mung bean crop in it will probably go back into wheat next year and then to full tillage next year.
"We're set up so we can be flexible, we've got zero-till gear, conventional gear, which allows us to farm to the current climate and markets."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.