Governor of Queensland, Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young visited the Roma store sale on Tuesday as part of a two-day tour of the south-west centre.
Dr Young said she enjoyed seeing how the cattle were processed through Australia's largest selling centre, in addition to the various other stops on the tour, which also included visits to the Roma CWA branch, Roma State College, and tourist attraction, the Big Rig, as well as a community reception and council briefing.
"We feel like the most looked-after tourists going around," Dr Young said.
"I'm a very fortunate patron of LifeFlight and the RFDS, two very important organisations for Queensland, particularly for regional and rural areas, so we went out at the airport and looked at new LifeFllight bases being built, which will be wonderful when they are completed.
"We had quite a few people come along for a community reception, including a lot of the first responders and community groups, and some people had come from hours away, so that was good to meet and talk with them."
Dr Young's husband Professor Graeme Nimmo also made the trip west and said he particularly enjoyed his visit to the Men's Shed, an organisation of which he is a patron, and said it may be the best that he has seen to date.
A visit to the Roma hospital was also on the agenda, with this being Dr Young's first look at the new facility since its completion in late 2020.
Having previously served as Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Young said it would be great to see the hospital in full swing and meet with newly appointed Chief Executive Dr Tony Brown, whilst also acknowledging the struggle that regional areas are facing attracting healthcare workers, much like other industries.
"The major issue there is getting staff, throughout the whole community," Dr Young said.
"I've been to quite a lot of Queensland now, and everywhere the comment is that they need more staff, for every industry, whether it's hospitality, agriculture, retail, councils getting workers to manage their roads and their infrastructure.
"Queensland is booming, there's no doubt, and we need more more workers, but then we also need more housing for those workers.
"So much is happening, which is really good to see, it's good to see the whole of the state coming so alive.
"This is a fantastic place, Roma is a great town."
