A NEW training program is set to help the state's agricultural sector combat the ongoing skills shortage brought about by the closure of Queensland's agricultural colleges.
Backed by the sector's peak body AgForce and training firm Response, the new AgLearn, AgTrain, and AgMate platforms will offer an online approach to training, using technology as virtual reality, augmented reality, and immersive 360 experiences, as well as traditional workplace training using modern technology and tools.
AgForce Training Pty Ltd was officially launched on Tuesday at Brisbane's Story Bridge Hotel.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the program will help ensure the current and next generation of agricultural workers receive the training they need to be successful within the industry.
"Agriculture is an essential industry and providing industry-relevant training is vital to ensuring the current and future workforce is 'job ready' with the skills needed," he said.
"AgForce surveys have unearthed a huge demand for broadacre agricultural training.
"Corporate employers alone take on 160 new employees every year.
"They desperately want them trained up in workplace health and safety, basic property operations, basic livestock management, and basic horsemanship skills, and it costs them a lot of money, time, and effort to do that training themselves."
Mr Guerin said the program would offer the industry's future workers access to some of the latest training technologies.
"By teaming up with Response, we can work toward a transformative change in pathways and education for our industry in Queensland," he said.
"Response has been operating more than 30 years and owns and operates two registered training organisations."
Response is the largest provider of technical training to the beef processing industry in Australia, and offers leadership and management training nationally and internationally.
The company currently runs the Graduate Certificate in Agribusiness on behalf of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, and works closely with associations such as the Australian Meat Industry Council and the Meat Industry Training Advisory Council.
Paul Eldridge, director of strategy with Response Group International, said he was looking forward to the collaboration with AgForce.
"AgForce has a long and proud history of representing Queensland's rural producers and we are excited about working in partnership with them to design and deliver training courses that meet the needs of current and next generation farmers," he said.
"Response has an enviable reputation for working collaboratively with partners to deliver innovative and practical solutions that benefit industry - it is what we do best.
"Our trainers come from industry and it is our intention from the outset to involve industry deeply in this partnership to ensure that what is built and delivered is what industry wants and needs.
"It is time to create a fit for purpose and future proofed workforce as we move into a brave new digital and technology driven future."
