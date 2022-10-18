The small Darling Downs community of Millmerrran has welcomed the reopening of its only GP clinic after being left in the lurch for almost three years.
Millmerran Primary Clinic, which will service the town and surrounding areas, opened its doors on Monday in a refurbished building which was previously home to the Millmerran Medical Centre.
The town's 1500 residents were left reeling in January 2020 when the centre closed its doors.
Darling Downs Health was quick to act, opening the Millmerran Multipurpose Health Service at the local hospital later that month, but it wasn't the same as having a dedicated primary health care clinic.
There were signs of movement last year when Toowoomba Hospital Foundation bought the building and completed renovations to create a "modern and welcoming environment".
Earlier this month, Darling Downs Health along with Queensland Country Practice and Toowoomba Hospital Foundation officially opened the facility.
Darling Downs Health chief executive Annette Scott said the new fit-for-purpose clinic was welcomed by community members.
"In 2020, this GP clinic closed leaving the community without access to primary health care," Ms Scott said.
"At that time, the health service stepped in and established a clinic for locals at our existing health care facility in Millmerran.
"Now, we are excited to reopen the doors of this recently refurbished clinic in the centre of town."
Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy said the foundation was grateful for the support the community of Millmerran had shown it.
"... We know how much it means to residents be able to re-open a primary health clinic in town," Ms Kennedy said.
"We are glad to be able to continue to support the community of Millmerran through our arrangement with Darling Downs Health."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
