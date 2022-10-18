THE Fortuna aggregation covers 38,850 hectares (96,000 acres) of freehold and leasehold country about 40km north of Aramac.
Described as very safe breeding and backgrounding country, the aggregation comprises of Fortuna and Cherhill and is estimated carrying capacity of 1200 breeders plus progeny.
The country is described as typical desert uplands with creek flats and jump ups with yellow jacket, ironbark, box, and gidyea timber.
The main pastures include buffel, desert Mitchell, stylos, soft spinifex and edible shrubs.
Water is a feature with seven bores reticulated around the property.
There are also 30 tanks, 70 troughs and 12 dams.
There are three sets of steel cattle yards equipped with crushes and scales as well as two sets of panel yards.
Improvements include two comfortable Queenslander style homes, with the Cherhill home set in an attractive tropical garden.
There are nine sheds on the aggregation including two shearing sheds. There is also a set of shearers quarters.
Fortuna has been held by the House family 1983 and has a reputation for producing high quality weaner cattle.
The central west aggregation is well positioned with good access to saleyards at Blackall, Emerald and Roma.
The Fortuna aggregation will be auctioned in Longreach on November 11.
Contact Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, or Joe Grove, 0428 958 639, Ray White Rural.
