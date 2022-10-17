A top price of $60,000 and an average of $16,300 was paid for 141 Santa Gertrudis bulls selling for 100 per cent clearance, at the the Walker family of Strathmore stud on-property bull sale, near Blackall on Monday.
In a breakdown of the sale results, 116 classified bulls sold for an average of $18,000, while 25 commercial bulls averaged $11,480 and topped at $18,000.
The sale topper was Strathmore Squire S770 (PS), a son of Strathmore Nebraska N272 P) from a Strathmore bred female and was bought by Shaun and Jo McGuigan, Cree Santa Gertrudis Stud, Thangool.
The McGuigans were attracted to Strathmore Squire S770 (PS) for his great structure and breed character.
At 21 months, Squire weighed 712 kilograms, has an eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres and intramuscular fat percentage of 4.1.
His high morphology semen tested at 93 per cent.
Shaun McGuigan said he liked him and are overall impressed with the Stathmore stud management and the emphasis placed on temperament.
"As well their season joining is in-line with our own," he said.
Stud principal, Ian Walker, said they were happy with the sale sale.
"This line of bulls is what we aim for such as evenness in type and age," he said.
A top of $55,000 was achieved twice. The buyers accounting for these bulls were James and Sarah Pearson, Bull Creek, McKinlay and Roper Valley Pastoral Company. Middlemount.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in this week's issue.
Selling agents were Elders with auctioneer Michael Smith selling the entire run.
