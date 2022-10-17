Queensland Country Life
Healthy $16,300 average for Walker family of Strathmore Stud

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
October 17 2022 - 10:00am
Sale topper Strathmore Squire S770 (PS) with Elders auctioneer Michael Smith, the buyers Jo and Shaun McGuigan, Cree Santa Gertrudis stud, Thangool, and Ben Walker. Picture Helen Walker

A top price of $60,000 and an average of $16,300 was paid for 141 Santa Gertrudis bulls selling for 100 per cent clearance, at the the Walker family of Strathmore stud on-property bull sale, near Blackall on Monday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

