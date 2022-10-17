MITCHELL stud Warren Point reached a top of $16,000 at its 53rd annual bull sale last Friday.
A total of 20 registered bidders gathered at the Lethbridge family's property, Warren Point, near Mitchell to get their hands on the 54 Poll Hereford bulls on offer.
In the breakdown, 46 bulls were snapped up at an average of $7260 for a gross of $334,000 and for a clearance rate of 85 per cent.
Auctioneer Cyril Close, TopX Roma, did not have to wait long to sell off the sale's top-selling bull as the second bull of the draft, Warren Point Billings R016, was knocked down for $16,000.
The 23-month-old son of Grathlyn Montana M001 and out of Warren Point Princess L104, was rated in the top 10pc of the breed for 200-day, 400-day and 600-day weight as well as the top 20pc of the breed for mature cow weight.
Read Also:
The sire will not be travelling far as he was knocked down to the JJ7 Partnership, Havelock, Mitchell.
As well as the top seller, the Mitchell-based operation also purchased two other bulls during the live auction bringing its overall average to $11,333.
Claiming the honour of being the sale's second-top price bull was lot nine, Warren Point Wicked R049, which was knocked down to VM, K and AH Hafemeists, Injune, for $12,000.
The 23-month-old homozygous polled son of Supple Naughtious Maximus and out of Warren Point Fancy L390 was rated in the top 10pc of the breed for mature cow weight.
Warren Point Wicked was one of three bulls purchased by the Injune-based bidders at an average of $8333.
However, the sale's main volume buyer was Brook Pastoral Company, Adria Downs, Birdsville, which purchased 18 bulls at an average of $6000.
Also among the sale's volume buyers was Wansey Downs, Charleville, which purchased five bulls at an average of $7600 and Drummondslope Cattle Company, Tambo, which purchased three bulls at an average of $8000.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.