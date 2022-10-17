Queensland Country Life
Warren Point Poll Herefords reaches $16,000 top

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:00am
A draft of 54 Poll Hereford bulls went up for bid at Warren Points' 53rd annual sale last Friday. Picture: TopX Roma

MITCHELL stud Warren Point reached a top of $16,000 at its 53rd annual bull sale last Friday.

