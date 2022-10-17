Queensland Country Life
Angus heifers 299kg top at $2740/head, $440 over reserve

October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Angus heifers sell $440 over reserve

CATTLE

The steer categories were mostly stronger on AuctionsPlus last week, with lower listings of the lightest two categories, while listings of the heavier three categories increased.

