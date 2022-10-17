Angus heifers sell $440 over reserve

The steer categories were mostly stronger on AuctionsPlus last week, with lower listings of the lightest two categories, while listings of the heavier three categories increased.
A smaller offering of 268 head of light steers helped prices rise $48, to average $1153/head, reaching a 79pc clearance.
In the 200-280kg category, 1061 head averaged $1760/head, up $160 and 95pc clearance.
From Prairie, a line of 115 Droughtmaster steers aged eight to 10 months and averaging 228kg lwt returned $1450/head or 637c/kg lwt.
The 280-330kg steer category consisted of 1825 head, selling to an 89pc clearance, and averaging $2074/head, up $239.
From Longreach, a line of 102 Brangus steers aged five to 10 months and averaging 309kg lwt returned $1980/head, $180 over the reserve price.
An increased offering of 330-400kg steers averaged $2213/head across the 1734 head, up $44 and reaching an 87pc clearance.
Heavy steers bucked the trend, with prices falling $77 across the 1246 head, to average $2298/head.
Light heifers averaged $1580/head and reached 100pc clearance, while 200-280kg heifers rose by $99 to average $1550/head for a 59pc clearance.
From Pentland, a line of 113 Simmental/Simmental cross heifers aged 12 to 14 months and averaging 242kg lwt returned $1300/head, or 537c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $2050/head, up $169 for a 71pc clearance.
From Roma, a line of 32 Angus heifers aged 10 to 12 months and averaging 299kg lwt returned the top price of $2740/head, $440 over the reserve price.
The 330-400kg heifers kicked $153 higher, to average $2392/head, with the top price achieved at $3670/head for F1 Wagyu/Angus heifers.
Heavy heifers averaged $2382/head, down $77 for a 100pc clearance.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers increased $64 to average $2861/head, while PTIC cows fell $229, to $2738/head.
From St George, a line of 42 Charbray PTIC cows aged two to three years old and averaging 436kg lwt returned $2480/head, travelling to a buyer in Forbes, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings eased 14pc last week, following the impact of flooding rains across NSW, totalling 94,782 head.
Lambs continue to dominate the weekly offering, with new season lambs accounting for 66pc of the market.
Crossbred lambs registered the largest offering across the lamb categories, with 24,240 head. The increased offering failed to dampen buyer sentiment, seeing prices rise $2 to average $142/head.
Merino wether lamb prices climbed $20, selling from $75 to $167, to average $124/head, reaching a 62pc clearance rate.
Merino ewe lamb prices slipped $41 to average $159/head, while composite/other breed lambs sold from $129-$155, averaging $137/head, easing $3.
Scanned in-lamb shedding breed ewes averaged $488/head, back $20, while SM shedding breed ewes averaged $217/head, easing $35.
Merino ewe hoggets sold to a $299/head average, up $106.
Merino ewes sold to a $237/head average, up $73 with a 71pc clearance rate.
From Isisford, a line of 520 rising six-year-old Merino ewes, weighing 60kg lwt, returned $159/head to a buyer in NSW.
Shedding breed ewes sold to strong demand, with the 1028 head offering selling to a 100pc clearance rate. Averaging $359/head, the category rose $19.
