Demand for Burrawang genetics drives QLD sales

Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper stud host its inaugural ram sale at Charleville Showgrounds on November 15.

This article is branded content for Burrawang Dorpers.



Demand for genetics renowned for depth and consistent quality will see Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper stud host its inaugural ram sale at Charleville Showgrounds on November 15.

With a strong line-up of 100 lots on offer, the Charleville sale will be the second ram sale the stud has held under the new ownership of AAM investment Group.

The sale will offer eight Type 5 rams, 40 Type 4 rams and 52 Type 3 rams, with bloodlines from Burrawang proven sires Miner, Fast Gun, Pistol, Bedrock and Mintie featuring heavily in the Queensland ram sale with their progeny displaying many of the same key features.



Buyers will see first-hand the depth and consistency Burrawang is known for, with 25 White Dorper and 75 Dorper rams on offer.

This exciting new sale is off the back of the recent on-farm ram sale on October 10, which saw clearance of 197 rams to the top of $41,000 and average $5990.

Burrawang stud master Wicus Cronje said that while he didn't anticipate the high sale averages seen at the sales on-farm in NSW, he is very confident in the demand for Dorpers in Queensland.

"Demand for reliable Burrawang rams comes from the fact we have consistently selected for good structure since 2009," he said.

"Our rams' shoulders are well known for structural correctness, and this is why we have repeat customers who confidently purchase in volume numbers.

"Our customers see that Burrawang rams last a long time in their paddocks, and therefore customers appreciate that they are value for money.

"Burrawang has always adhered to the breed standard with additional quality controls in place to ensure that we select for the attributes of high fertility, rapid weight gain and excellent carcase qualities - after all, producing fast-growing lambs ensures a greater return on your bottom line.

Burrawang will offer 100 rams at the inaugural Charleville sale.

"Meat sheep breeders who have done their research and are genuinely capitalising on what the Dorper was bred for, and are quickly increasing their bottom line as they understand the difference that quality genetics produce when converting feed to meat.

"We have seen a shift in the market, with more and more buyers investing in our shedding meat sheep."

Elders' Scott Thrift, agent for the Charleville sale, agrees that demand is high as more and more buyers are investing in the shedding meat breed.

"We saw a swing out of Merinos in the past, and more people running goats and cattle in Queensland. But with the exclusion fencing, more people are going back into sheep, but instead into Dorpers and other shedding sheep," he said.

Burrawang selects for high fertility, rapid weight gain and excellent carcase qualities.

He said the ease of management and the shortage of shearers were a driving force behind the move to shedding sheep.

Mr Thrift is impressed by the Burrawang type.

"The genetics that I've seen from Burrawang, both sent overseas and purchased here, have made producers happy and they've gone back again," he said.

"The Burrawang conformation, colour and type are very good quality."

The Charleville sale will again feature the online Elite Livestock Auctions platform, providing a presence for registered buyers bidding online. Buyers who would like to register for the auctions can call 1300 259 742 or visit elitelivestockauctions.com.au

Contact Wicus Cronje 04 75 892 862, Scott Thrift 0417 660 260