Fashion and fun was the order of the day at the Leyburn QCWA Hall on Saturday, when the local branch members held an entertaining recycled fashion parade and afternoon tea to help celebrate the 100th birthday of the QCWA organisation.
Local models got into the spirit of the day and showcased some beautiful recycled clothing, all of which was for sale.
More than 100 guests enjoyed the afternoon of festivities, with many taking home some new outfits.
Two guest speakers, Emma Daniels and Linda Schefe, highlighted the work of the Toowoomba Lions Club's recycling program, as well as providing some tips for those wanting to do their bit for the environment at home.
The Leyburn QCWA branch itself will celebrate its centenary in two years time and are planning a gala ball.
The money raised from Saturday's event will go into a fund for the Leyburn 100th birthday commemorations.
MORE READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.