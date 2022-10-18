Queensland Country Life
Leyburn QCWA celebrates centenary with recycled fashion afternoon

By Linda Mantova
October 18 2022 - 4:00am
Fashion and fun was the order of the day at the Leyburn QCWA Hall on Saturday, when the local branch members held an entertaining recycled fashion parade and afternoon tea to help celebrate the 100th birthday of the QCWA organisation.

