A PACKED schedule of discussions and lectures await some of the Australian beef industry's most influential players at this week's BeefEx Conference.
Hosted by the Australian Lot Feeders Association, the annual conference will be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds from Tuesday to Thursday and will feature a variety of guest speakers.
After the event is officially ushered in by a welcome reception on Tuesday evening, the first of the two days of talks will get under way on Wednesday morning.
Among the highlights of the opening morning's action is a talk on navigating the minefield of world economic chaos by former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, as well as an in-depth look at the global meat trade sector from McDonalds' Andrew Brazier, while the ALFA's excellence in feedlot education medal will also be awarded on Wednesday morning.
Read Also:
Taking centre stage on the opening afternoon will be Tiffany Davey, who will discuss being bold within the industry, best selling author and trends commentator Michael McQueen and the finalists of the ALFA young lot feeder of the year competition.
Capping off the opening day will be a gala dinner before the conference resumes on Thursday.
Opening the conference's second day will be Feedlot Health Management Services' Dr Calvin Booker, who will discuss the industry's latest innovations, as well as Bovine Dynamics' Melissa George, who will discuss the latest research in the industry.
Also headlining the second day will be Consolidated Pastoral Company's Troy Setter, who will discuss the ongoing fight against exotic diseases, a look at what can be learned from the dairy industry from Dr Nico Lyons and the winner of the ALFA award for innovation was also be announced.
Rounding out the annual event will be a farewell function on Thursday night.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.