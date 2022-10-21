Markets rally on crop uncertainty

As global wheat markets soften on recession fears, Australian prices are climbing as floods and severe rains through crops across the east coast.
Torrential rains across eastern Australia have led to flooding emergencies across NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania. Many towns and communities have been devastated by the floods with homes and businesses inundated, leading to widespread evacuations.
Central Victoria and areas along the NSW border including Echuca and Moama have been some of the hardest hit areas.
Storms lashed large areas of southern NSW and central and northeastern Victorian received 60 to 80 millimetres. Some parts of Victoria received close to 200mm for the week.
Southern Queensland and northern NSW avoided the torrential rains seen further south but still recorded a general 30 to 40mm of rain for the week.
Domestic grain markets surged higher with the rain as grain logistics grind to a halt. ASX wheat futures surged to $485, up more than $40 in the past couple of weeks as the quality of the upcoming harvest becomes uncertain.
Paddocks are saturated and in cases farmers are unable to load grain trucks. Some local councils have imposed restrictions on the size of grain trucks allowed on roads within the municipality, further compromising logistics.
Farmers who can guarantee all weather access to grain have been able to demand big premiums.
APW quality is fetching a $60 premium above ASW across eastern Australia while Hard 2 is achieving $80 more than ASW. Malting barley premiums above feed barley have also rocketed higher.
Farmers are reporting that some crops have been flooded by the rain and production losses are anticipated, although it will take some time for them to assess the full impacts of the extreme weather on both production and grain quality.
Flooding risks are far from over with another round of widespread heavy rains forecast for eastern Australia this week. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will spread across eastern Australia this week, adding more water to already saturated areas and flooding water systems.
Weather forecasters are predicting falls of 50 to 100mm across southern Queensland, NSW, and Victoria.
Farmers are preparing for a difficult grain harvest with flood watches and severe weather warnings expected to be issued across the east coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.