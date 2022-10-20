Queensland Country Life
Johnson family continue tradition at Gold City Brahman sale

October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Jeff and Karyn Johnson have put together some excellent drafts of red Brahman bulls over the years, and have plans to continue the tradition at this year's Gold City Brahman sale in Charters Towers on November 4.

