Jeff and Karyn Johnson have put together some excellent drafts of red Brahman bulls over the years, and have plans to continue the tradition at this year's Gold City Brahman sale in Charters Towers on November 4.
Last year, they were volume buyers at the sale, purchasing eight bulls for an average of $7500, and in 2017 Mr and Mrs Johnson were again one of the bulk buyers of the Gold City sale, taking home nine red bulls grossing $53,500 for an average of $5944, which included paying top money of $9000 for Palm Creek 6/41.
Running 1500 head of predominantly Brahman cattle on their 8097 hectare property, Glendale Station, at Giru, in the Upper Haughton River district, the Johnson's have been buying at the Gold City Brahman sale for the past 20 odd years.
"I have bought all my bulls from Gold City, except about six bulls I bought out of the paddock once," Mr Johnson said.
"Glendale Station was Karyn's family property, and we used to go up to the sale with my father-in-law, Tony Arana," he said.
"Then when we took over the place we just kept going."
Finding the bulls that suit his country and conditions, Mr Johnson said he would definitely be heading to the Gold City Brahman sale again next month, describing it as a "great value for money sale".
"We breed mainly for temperament, fertility, growth and colour - they've got to be red, as I'm a red man," he said.
"We have always been really happy with the bulls we've purchased in the past."
Receiving their last decent fall back in May, Mr and Mrs Johnson are currently one of the few people on the eastern seaboard looking for rain.
"We are dry at the moment and definitely need a drink," Mr Johnson said.
"We got 200mm in May, but not much since, and on this coastal country it's not enough," he said.
Over the last few years they have sold off all their steers as young stores, as well as their weaner heifers, mostly through the saleyards at Charters Towers.
"We also dabbled in the live export trade for a while. Any cull cows go to the works," Mr Johnson said.
"We have some Droughtmaster cross breeders but we are gradually phasing them out," he said.
