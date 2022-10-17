Muttaburra's Ben Hall is no stranger to campdrafting, competing annually in the famous Triple Crown of campdrafting events, having previously enjoyed success at each of the venues, Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick.
This year was no different, heading south with his wife Jaye and daughter Madison, while son Wyatt had boarding school commitments.
Mr Hall has previously won the Condamine Bell campdraft on eight occasions. This year he was two points behind the lead going into the field of 36 finalists and was late out in the draw.
In front of a large crowd, Mr Hall and his home bred mare Halls Eltorrio scored 88.5 points from the two judges, Tony Mortimer and Scott Schoo, for an aggregate score of 266.5 points, just half a point ahead of his father, Terry Hall and Hazelwood Composer, and Lachlan Thomson and Hoody.
Halls Eltorrio is a 13-year-old mare by Daleys Play Rio, out of Kate Everett's mare, Morrisons Citori. Eltorrio is a favourite of Halls, having won over 30 open campdrafts and in excess of $300,000 in prize money.
Mr Hall and Eltorrio now stand a chance at cracking the $30,000 bonus offered by the Triple Crown, should the same horse and rider win the featured open campdrafts at the big three events.
In 1996, 19-year-old Ben Hall enjoyed success at the Condamine Bell Open draft when he won on Hazelwood Reanna. He travelled to Scone in between Condamine and Warwick and won the Scone Open with the same horse.
The following weekend, he set his name in the record book when he became the youngest competitor to win the Warwick Gold Cup when he combined with Hazelwood Reanna to claim the victory.
This was prior to the Triple Crown bonus, however the big three events attracted leading riders from all around the nation.
In the past the Triple Crown bonus has eluded competitors but Mr Hall, riding his home bred gelding Lex, came close to taking out the prestigious title in 2008, having won the Condamine Bell after a three-way run-off with his father Terry Hall (Hazelwood Conman) and Barry Southern (Tradition).
He then won the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock after running off with Barry Southern and Gunnerosa and claimed the victory.
There was a lot of excitement and hype when Mr Hall and Lex finalled at the Warwick Gold Cup and threatened the Triple Crown bonus, only to select a tough beast in the final.
Then in 2012, Mr Hall won the Condamine Bell on Barry Smith's Just Like Jess and placed second on Foot Acre, and followed up with success in the Grandfather Clock on Foot Acre.
Whilst not gaining success on the same horse, Mr Hall has been one of the few riders threatening the dust on the Triple Crown cheque.
Also featuring in the campdraft results from Condamine was Louise Comiskey, who won the Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies Campdraft riding Zaharah and scoring 178 points after the final round, finishing two points clear of Amanda Hollis and Adios Recess.
The next leg of the Triple Crown commences at Chinchilla on October 18 at midday, with the first round of the Knudsen Family Restricted Open, with the finals to be held on Saturday.
The third and final leg of the Triple Crown commences at Warwick on Monday, October 24 at 5 am with the first 250 competitors of the Pryde's Easifeed Gold Cup and in the afternoon the first 200 nominations in the Ascot Charolais & Angus Canning Downs Campdraft.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.