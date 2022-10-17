Demand for quality female Wagyu genetics was strong at the Bar H Grazing Wagyu spring female sale held last Friday with the top priced pregnancy-tested-in-calf cow and calf package fetching $32,000.
Hosted at River Lea in the Comet region, the Hornery family of Bar H Grazing offered a total head of 251 females across 34 lots to achieve a 100 per cent clearance rate.
The sale grossed a total of $1.213 million.
Headlining the sale were five PTIC cow and calf packages, which went under the hammer to average $24,400 and top at $32,000.
The average price saw an increase of $7067 on last year's $17,333 figure, whilst the top priced package also trumped last year's sale tops of $20,000 by $12,000.
Repeat buyers, Wayne and Sandy Cant from Emerald, secured top seller BARFM1882 of lot three.
Weighing in at 584 kilograms, the PTIC cow is sired by MOYFZ0179 Moyhu Tani and out of BARFK1543 Bar H W1543.
At her foot, eight-month-old bull calf BARF22T4761 sired by BARFK1402 Bar H K1402.
PTIC cow BARFQ2437 of lot two trailed closely to sell for $30,000.
Weighing in at 453kg, the female is by APWFM00668 Adelaide Park 668 and out of BARFL1692 Bar H 1692.
At her foot, another eight-month-old bull calf BARF22T4760 sired by PAPFH1144 Trelinga H212.
In the breakdown, 165 Wagyu heifers averaged $3773 to top at $4500.
A further 74 Wagyu PTIC cows on offer averaged $5331 to top at $17,000, whilst seven Wagyu PTIC heifers averaged $10,571 to fetch a top of $13,000.
More to come.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.