Apiarists will be banned from beekeeping in Queensland's national parks from 2045 after the state government passed new conservation legislation.
In a bittersweet outcome, the government's Nature Conservation Bill did extend the industry's access an additional 20 years from 2024 to 2044, however, beekeepers will no longer be permitted to conduct business in those protected areas after that time.
From the government's point of view, the Bill delivers on its election commitment of delivering the extra 20 years, hitting a 'sweet spot' between conservation and supporting the industry.
However, the Opposition moved an amendment to remove a time limit, saying it was about providing certainty to a vital industry which had shown no evidence of harming parks.
That amendment was supported by the Liberal National Party, Katter's Australian Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, but it was defeated by Labor and the Greens.
The Bill will only allow a continuation of beekeeping in locations where it had previously been a recognised use before the land became national park.
The industry had traditionally worked uninterrupted in state forests and forest reserves until the introduction of the SEQ Forestry Agreement consigned some state forests and forest reserves, containing 1088 apiary sites, into 49 national parks.
Speaking in Parliament, Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the 2045 deadline was a sensible one.
"The passing of this bill will deliver on our commitment to enact what we think is a sensible 20-year extension to beekeeping on national parks, recognising the comments made around the cardinal principle striking what we think is a sensible balance between conservation but recognition that we need to also support the beekeeping industry and provide some certainty," Ms Scanlon said.
However, in his address, Shadow Environment Minister Sam O'Connor asked why an end point was necessary.
"There is no reason to have an arbitrary end date, particularly when we think about some of the investment decisions being made by our beekeepers, many of whom are younger people who want to stay in an industry that has been operating for generations," Mr O'Connor said.
He also questioned Labor's environmental argument.
"In the two decades at least of the current system, let alone all the time it operated before that, there has been no evidence produced to show harm to national parks," he said.
Queensland Beekeepers' Association president Jacob Stevens and secretary Jo Martin have been heavily involved in the legislation process and watched the debate from the gallery.
Mr Stevens said the 20 year extension gave them some certainty going forward, but they were committed to continuing to work on a longer term solution.
"... Industry's position is and always has been that beekeepers of Queensland have scoured the length and breadth of Queensland for resources for bees, so it will be a challenge for the government to identify any alternate resources that might be able to replace losing sites in national parks going forward," Mr Stevens said.
"One of the industry's great fears is that more and more state forests will be converted to national parks within the next 20 years, and whatever sites we might have involved in that process, we could lose in 2044."
More than 14.2 million hectares (8.26pc) of Queensland is now protected, including national parks, conservation parks, special wildlife reserves and nature refuges.
There are about 1100 bee sites in national parks in Queensland and several thousand in state forests, according to the QBA president.
Mr Stevens said national parks were a unique, valuable resource to beekeepers, as some flora species they relied on were almost nonexistent in land tenures outside of the parks.
They also provide a location to build bees up to good health for pollination and to rebuild bees after they've performed pollination if needed.
He said there was "a fair bit of work" going on with the agriculture department to identify alternate resources for beekeeping beyond 2044.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
