Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Beekeepers banned from Queensland's national parks from 2045

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New legislation will see Queensland beekeepers wind down their national park operations in the next 20 years. Picture File

Apiarists will be banned from beekeeping in Queensland's national parks from 2045 after the state government passed new conservation legislation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.