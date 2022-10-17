Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cows and calves top at $3600 at Gracemere

October 17 2022 - 1:00am
A pen of six Droughtmaster cows and calves offered by JD Lex Investments, Theodore, topped the market at $3600/unit. Picture: CQLX

CQLX combined agents saw a decreased yarding last week with 3705 head offered, comprising 1680 steers, 1542 heifers, 388 cows, 56 cows and calves and 39 bulls.

