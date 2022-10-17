CQLX combined agents saw a decreased yarding last week with 3705 head offered, comprising 1680 steers, 1542 heifers, 388 cows, 56 cows and calves and 39 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from Bowen and Mount Coolon in the north, west to Clermont and south past Miriam Vale.
Quality and condition were good. Competition came from the usual feeders and processors with improved restocker interest. Values showed improvement in many classes.
Slaughter steers sold to 408c, average 389c, steers 500-600kg reached 468c, average 411c, steers 400-500kg sold to 554c, average 467c, steers 330-400kg reached 584c, average 478c, steers 280-330kg made 670c, average 564c, steers 200-280kg sold to 718c, average 596c, and steers under 200kg sold to 712c, average 616c.
Slaughter cows sold to 391c, average 376c, cows 500-600kg reached 385c, average 361c, cows 400-500kg reached 432c, average 357c, cows 330-400kg reached 338c, average273c, and cows under 330kg made 294c, average 257c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 408c, average 400c, heifers 400-500kg reached 498c, average 448c, heifers 330-400kg made 532c, average 451c, heifers 280-330kg made 550c, average 467c, heifers 200-280kg reached 602c, average 468c, and heifers under 200kg made 510c, average 422c.
PTIC cows made $1850/hd, average $1673/hd. Cows and calves sold to $3600/unit, average $2443/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 369c, average 353c, bulls 500-600kg reached 410c, average 357c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 410c, average 382c.
G and N Dreger, Biloela, sold a pen of Brahman steers for 413c weighing 565kg to return $2337/hd. EM and RF Bella, Banana, sold Brangus steers for 500c weighing 444kg to return $2222/hd. M Luke, Clermont, sold a run of Brangus and Brangus cross steers for 503c weighing 410kg to return $2065/hd.
Yarrabee Rural Industries, Dingo, sold Santa steers for 554c weighing 364kg to return $2017/hd. S and R Perna, Koumala, sold Senepol cross steers for 596c weighing 327kg to return $1952/hd. L Mckinlay, Gogango, sold Charbray steers for 644c weighing 298kg to return $1921/hd.
S and A Watts, Collinsville, sold a run of Brangus and Droughtmaster steers for 636c weighing 268kg to return $1711/hd. PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus weaner steers for 698c weighing 265kg to return $1856/hd. Unity Pastoral, Charters Towers, sold a pen of Brahman cows for 368c weighing 480kg to return $1770/hd.
JS Cattle Co, Capella, sold a run of Droughtmaster cross heifers averaging 447c weighing 425kg to return $1902/hd. M Luke, Clermont, sold a run of Brangus heifers for 498c weighing 393kg to return $1961/hd. JA and GB Maguire, Dingo, sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 448c weighing 380kg to return $1706/hd.
Unity Pastoral, Charters Towers, sold a run of Brahman heifers for 410c weighing 373kg to return $1666/hd. Yarrabee Rural Industries, Dingo, sold Santa weaner heifers for 532c weighing 337kg to return $1796/hd. G and D Deem, Dalma, sold Brangus Cross weaner heifers for 552c weighing 213kg to return $1180/hd. Unity Pastoral, Charters Towers, sold a pen of PTIC Brahman heifers for $2125/hd.
