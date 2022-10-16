Rural women, small communities and the important role they play in Queensland's future were celebrated by 180 women at the RRR Women's now-famous long lunch, held at Dulacca to honour International Rural Women's Day.
Held on the grounds of Dulacca's 'pink pub' on Saturday, catering and supplies for the two-course tailored menu were locally sourced, and stalls showcased local crafts and produce.
It was all enjoyed by women from as far north as Biloela, east to Brisbane and west to Roma.
RELATED:
After the drenchings of recent weeks and the difficulties being faced with harvests, the sun shone at the right time, giving everyone a chance to relax for an afternoon and be inspired by guest speaker Shanna Whan, Australian of the Year Local Hero for 2022, and her Sober in the Country initiative.
The money raised from Saturday's event will go toward the Dulacca State School P&C, the Surat/Wallumbilla Bulls Rugby League Club and the Dulacca Park project, upgrading it with family-friendly play equipment to encourage travelling and local mothers to visit and give their children a safe space to play.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.