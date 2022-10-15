Queensland Country Life
Ben Hall and Eltorrio claim the first leg of the Triple Crown

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 15 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 8:40pm
Winner of the Condamine Bell Open Campdraft, Ben Hall and Hall's Eltorrio. Standing committee member and cattle donor, Sophie Morgan and judge Tony Mortimer. Picture by Robyn Paine.

The atmosphere was electric as a large crowd was on hand to witness the final of the Condamine Bell Open that was run under lights last night at the Western Darling Downs venue.

