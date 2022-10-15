The atmosphere was electric as a large crowd was on hand to witness the final of the Condamine Bell Open that was run under lights last night at the Western Darling Downs venue.
Prior to the commencement of the final, the host committee announced the winner's prize would be increased from the advertised $50,000 to $60,000.
Muttaburra competitor, Ben Hall was late out in the final and rallied a score of 88.5 from the two judges, Scott Schoo and Tony Mortimer, to go with his 178 points from the two previous rounds, for an aggregate of 266.5 points and the lead.
This victory also gives Ben and his home bred mare, Halls Eltorrio the chance to pursue the added $30,000 incentive offered by the Triple Crown, should the same horse and rider win all three featured Open campdrafts at Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick.
Sitting only half a point behind was Ben's father Terry Hall with Hazelwood Composer and Lachlan Thomson riding Hoody.
A beautiful line of quality grainfed Wagyu's were kindly donated by Laird Morgan and family, Lillyvale Feedlot for the finals.
The final of the Joyce Campbell memorial Ladies Campdraft was held yesterday afternoon and was won by Louise Comiskey riding Zaharah with 178 points.
Sitting in second place was Amanda Hollis with Adios Recess just two points behind.
Condamine Bell Open: 1. Ben Hall, Halls Eltorrio 266.5, =2. Lachlan Thomson, Hoody 266, =2. Terry Hall, Hazelwood Composer 266, =4. Robert Plant, Condet 265, =4. Kerry Turner, Country Life 265, 6. Will Durkin, Cantaur Park Guardian 264.5, =7. Ken Boulton, Redeem 263.5, =7. Will Durkin, Durkins Jewel 263.5, =7. Joe Payne, In Style 263.5.
Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies: 1. Louise Comiskey, Zaharah 178, 2. Amanda Hollis, Adios Recess 176, =3. Rylee Turner, Turners Stud Reward 175, =3. Lexi Payne, Kanya Catolena 175, 5. Sarah Campbell, Banshee Coneye 173, 6. Hayley Condon, Bracelet 172, =7. Rachael Plant, Kool Change 171, =7. Vicki Hiscock, Bamalam 171.
The Teys Bros Novice Campdraft commenced at daylight this morning (October 16) with approximately 400 horses entered.
The Chinchilla campdraft kicks off this Tuesday, October 18 at midday with the Knudsen Family Restricted Open.
