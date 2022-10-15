The band that plays one of Australia's unofficial anthems, Great Southern Land, has been announced as the headline act for the 2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash.
Icehouse, who has never performed in the Simpson Desert region, will play in the unique red desert setting for what will surely be an iconic performance.
Taking place from July 4 to 6, the 2023 festival's stacked line-up will also include John Williamson, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon and many more.
Great Southern Land was inspired by the striking outback landscape on which the Birdsville Big Red Bash is staged, and will be just one of the classics from Icehouse's four-decade career the audience will be able to rock out to.
Front man Iva Davies said the band was looking forward to playing in such an iconic part of Australia.
"Forty years ago, I wrote 'Great Southern Land' about an experience I had flying over the great expanse of Australian desert," he said. "Now the band and I will finally get a chance to play in that region and experience it from the ground along with a great array of Australian talent."
In addition to Icehouse, the festival will feature Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Jack Jones, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Furnace and the Fundamentals, The Chantoozies and The Big Red Bash Band.
ALSO READ:
Legendary country music singer John Williamson will also hit the stage, reprising his Simpson Desert performance from a decade ago which helped launch what has now become the world's most remote music festival.
In 2013, Williamson was invited to perform a solo acoustic performance for a few hundred runners on top of the spectacular 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune to celebrate the completion of the Big Red Run ultra-marathon.
News of Williamson's impromptu outback performance spread via the bush telegraph and attracted punters from surrounding towns, ultimately sowing the seeds for the Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Bill Mundi Mundi Bash, now two of Australia's most unique bucket list music and travel experiences.
He said he had no idea when he was invited to sing on the Big Red sand dune in July 2013, primarily to a gathering of marathon runners, supporters and helpers, that it would inspire one of the biggest music festivals in the world.
"Just me, my stomp box and guitarist, Col Watson," he recalled.
"Nowadays the festival is so big that the Big Red sand dune overlooks the festival stage and campsite, which looks like a city of caravans and four-wheel drives.
"Now when I finish my performance with True Blue, a sea of mobile phone torches sway in the dark like glow worms, as far as I can see.
"Greg Donovan has to be congratulated for pursuing his dream.
"I'm very proud to have been there at the very beginning and can't wait to return again in 2023.
"Australia should be proud that the festival pays homage to our wonderful outback."
Festival owner Greg Donovan said they'd added some new artists to the 2023 line-up for the 10th anniversary.
"It's so exciting to have such a stellar rollcall of Australian musicians who represent different generations and genres of music - from classic Oz rock, through to pop, roots, folk, country and more," he said.
"We can't wait to throw one hell of a 10 year anniversary party for the Birdsville Big Red Bash."
FLASHBACK:
From the desert of Nevada to the red earth of Outback Australia, Human Nature is also looking forward to bringing their Back to the Sound of Motown show to Bash revellers in 2023.
"We are thrilled to rock out alongside some of our favourite musicians and bands next year for the Big Red Bash," a spokesperson said.
"It's so exciting to be making a desert change from Nevada USA to perform in the wide Australian outback.
"It will be one of the loudest and most energized audiences we could imagine. We cannot wait to join the fun in 2023."
The Birdsville Big Red Bash is supported by the Queensland government, which estimated that this year the event generated close to $23 million in overnight visitor expenditure in outback Queensland.
The venue has a 10,000-person capacity and features unique outback entertainment and activities, from a world record attempt for the Nutbush dance through to comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides, charity fun runs, and drag competitions.
Tickets for the Birdsville Big Red Bash will go on sale on October 25.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.