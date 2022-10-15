Queensland Country Life
Icehouse to headline at 2023 Big Red Bash in Birdsville

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 15 2022 - 11:00pm
The Big Red Bash stage will be ready to light up in front of the Big Red sand dune west of Birdsville for the music festival's 10th anniversary in July 2023. Pictures supplied.

The band that plays one of Australia's unofficial anthems, Great Southern Land, has been announced as the headline act for the 2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash.

