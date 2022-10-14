The second day of the Condamine Bell Campdraft saw the conclusion of round one of the Open, followed by the first 161 competitors in round two.
At the conclusion of the day's drafting two competitors share the lead including Terry Hall (Hazelwood Composer) and Steve Comiskey (Katie) with 179 points in the Condamine Bell Open.
Three competitors are positioned with 177 points, JJ Lamb (Foster), Kerry Turner (Country Life) and Joe Payne (In Style). Three riders shared 176 points.
Drafting kicked off on Saturday morning at 5.30am, with just over 450 runs to conclude round two.
Cattle for the second round of the open have been kindly donated by Laird Morgan and family, Lillyvale Feedlot and the judge officiating is Scott Schoo from Clermont.
Last night, 112 ladies saddled up for the first round of the Joyce Campbell Memorial ladies campdraft.
At the conclusion of round one, two riders share the lead, Inga Connolly (49er Kat) and Victorian lady, Vicki Hiscock (Bamalama) both scored 89 points.
Eight ladies scored 88 points and a further eight ladies scored 87 points.
The cattle used for the ladies were kindly donated by the Drury Family from Condabri Feedlot and Peter Dowling from Julia Creek is judging the ladies.
A large crowd is expected to be present to view the finals of the Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies and the featured Condamine Bell Open scheduled to be run under lights on Saturday evening where the winner of the Open campdraft will be presented a mounted Condamine Bell and the $50,000 winner's cheque.
