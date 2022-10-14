BRISBANE's premier rider James Orman, senior hoop Jim Byrne and key apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor will shoulder state responsibility in big events at Royal Randwick in Sydney tomorrow.
Orman, whose mum Caroline Allardyce trains a small team at Gatton, has the mount on Far Too Easy (All Too Hard-Mnemonic) in the $2 million The Kosciuszko (1200m).
Far Too Easy is a $6 chance in latest TAB markets, making him one of only four runners quoted below double figures.
The favourite is It's Me ($4.60), while Front Page ($5.50) is next and Handle The Truth ($6.50) rounds out the top quartet in the market.
Trainer David McColm says Far Too Easy in in good fettle.
The horse and Orman are last start winners together having scored in metropolitan class at the Gold Coast on September 17.
Far Too Easy has won six times in 11 starts.
Orman also has engagements in the Sydney Stakes (1200m) aboard Soldier Of Love and The Frontman in the Five Diamonds Prelude (1500m).
Wilson-Taylor's ride in the $2mil Sydney Stakes, Weona Smartone (Shamexpress-Cora Lynn), has an even better record than Far Too Easy, winning nine of his 12 assisgnments.
His most recent success was on September 10 at Doomben, ridden by Wilson-Taylor who was replaced by Orman when Weona Smartone finished third over the Eagle Farm 1000 metres on October 1.
Wilson-Taylor was booked for the ride a week ago when part-owner Bob Jones chose to reward the champion apprentice after the rider congratulated Jones and others on the crowning of filly Gypsy Goddess as Queensland three-year-old of the year.
Byrne, like Orman, has a few Randwick rides.
He is on Kozluca in the Big Dance Wild Card (1600m), Apache Chase (Better Than Ready-Silken Whisper) for the Desleigh Forster stable in the Sydney Stakes, Tonneofgrit in the Silver Eagle and Yiyi in the Five Diamonds Prelude.
In the meantime, the next few weeks are shaping as headline moments for Rockhampton-based Clinton Taylor.
One of Central Queensland's younger and brighter players in the training ranks, Taylor has eyes on features at home and in Brisbane, respectively, for juvenile I'm Pinker and the year older Chinny Boom.
Taylor hopes to get unraced I'm Pinker (Dracarys-Rendina), uber impressive in a jump out at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, a few days back, to the barriers for the $50,500 Breeders Plate (1050m) at Callaghan Park on November 4.
"She's shown good ability but look it was only a short jump out," Taylor said, referencing the Yeppoon scamper
"We've got a high opinion of her even at this early stage but as I said that was only a short jump out and dash down the straight. I want to get her to the barrier trials in a couple of weeks and hopefully she shows the same level of ability.
"The plan is get into the Breeders Plate up here in Rocky."
I'm Pinker was bought for $30,000 at the Magic Millions last March by stable client Shane Mills and is from the first crop of runners by the sire and from an unraced three-quarter sister to Cox Plate heroine Pinker Pinker.
While I'm Pinker is yet to advertise race day form, stablemate Chinny Boom (Spirit Of Boom-Imanoremiss) stretched an unbeaten sequence to four with a record breaking effort last week in Rockhampton.
"Since day one she's shown she's something special and I guess the win didn't surprise but the time she ran did," Taylor added.
"We would like to get some black type and the Mode Stakes down in Brisbane at the end of November is our target race.
"There is another race or two down there before that we could look at. But we'll be guided by her as her welfare comes first."
In he latest victory Chinny Boom ran the 1050m trip in 58.59 seconds on a track rated in the soft range, shattering the previous best of 59.37s set by Say I Won't in 2014.
Afterwards Chinchilla owner Mark Pascoe, a worker with Nutrien Ag Solutions, admitted he had rejected cash offers up to $400,000 for the filly.
Mount Isa trainer Mark Oates and jockey Jason Hoopert are Brisbane bound for the Country Cups Challenge after winning a qualifier in Cloncurry with No Innuendo, which led throughout.
Sent to the post as the warm $2.10 favourite, No Innuendo won by more than four lengths from Bottom Line and Keep On L:oving You.
Bayerische, trained in Rockhampton by Tom Smith, landed the Emerald 100 (1850m) on October 9 and has qualified for the Country Cups Challenge in December. He beat Package and Coach.
Eagle Farm tips:
Race 1: Mishani Renegade 1, She's A Rogue 2, Mishani Raider 3, Trifling 4.
Race 2: Smytzer 1, Highlights 2, Green Flash 3, Tuhinga 4.
Race 3: Five Crowns 1, Cinque Torri 2, Ocean Emperor 3, Danezel 4.
Race 4: Otyrar 1, Sergeant Silva 2, Za Ceibas 3, Fortified 4.
Race 5: Yellow Brick 1, Boom Court 2, Lost Media 3, Honkytonk Diva 4.
Race 6: Argyle Lane 1, Amity Gal 2, Deep Rouge 3, Perseids 3.
Race 7: La Amigo 1, Fumiko 2, Cold Hard Fact 3, Mix 4.
Race 8: Moktaffy 1, Supergiant 2, Greek Hero 3, Sir Barnabas 4.
Race 9: Axe 1, Mass Destruction 2, Emerald Kingdom 3, Ef Troop 4.
Race 10: Rathlin 1, Sweet Margot May 2, Rubamos 3, Tara Jasmine 4.
Royal Randwick
Race 1: Wild Botanica 1, A Lot More Love 2, Amati 3, Thinking Rain 3.
Race 2: Steely 1, Kirwan's Lane 2, Wicklow 3, Prince Of Helena 4.
Race 3: Cascadian 1, Just Folk 2, Promitto 3, Hezashocka 4.
Race 4: Arapaho 1, Chalk Stream 2, Stockman 3, Deniliquin 4.
Race 5: Handle The Truth 1, It's Me 2, Art Cadeau 3, Le Melody 4.
Race 6: Waihaha Falls 1, Weona Smartone 2, Kementari 3, Brutality 4.
Race 7: Nature Strip 1, Mazu 2, Private Eye 3, Shades Of Rose 4.
Race 8: Waterford 1, Mr Mozart 2, Brigantine 3, Startantes 4.
Race 9: Ellsberg 1, Aleas 2, Toomuchtobear 3, The Frontman 4.
Race 10: Meg 1, Honeycreeper 2, Finepoint 3, Polly Grey 4.
Caulfield
Race 1: Denied 1, Quang Tri 2, Climbing Star 3, Lady Jones 4.
Race 2: Cap De JHoie 1, Deepstrike 2, Right You Are 3, Saint Bathans 4.
Race 3: Mr Maestro 1, Hereditary 2, Distrustful Award 3, Dream Hour 4.
Race 4: Whakamana 1, Cabaca 2, Zest For Life 3, Moko 4.
Race 5: Eponymous 1, Yaki Ishi 2, Angry Skies 3, Zamborghini 4.
Race 6: Mileva 1, Melba Storm 2, Shalstar 3, A Very Fine Red 4.
Race 7: Kallos 1, Ashford Street 2, Beau Rossa 3, Rock Artist 4.
Race 8: Pride Of Jenni 1, Argentia 2, Cliff's Art 3, Kissonallfourcheeks 4.
Race 9: Smokin' Romans 1, Durston 2, Sound 3, Knight's Sword 4.
Race 10: Bandersnatch 1, Open Minded 2, Old Flame 3, More Than Exceed 4.
