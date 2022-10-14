The market was stronger for feeders and weaner steers when 510 head were sold at the Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Quality cattle all met strong competition, while lesser types sold from firm to slightly easier prices.
Cows and calves were also in high demand.
Glentate Pty Ltd, Brightview, sold quality Hereford/Santa cross steers for $1920.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold Santa cows for $2200 and weaner steers for $1655.
Trevor Schulz, Lowood, sold a pen of Limousin cows and calves for $3200.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus cows for $2020.
LC Livestock, Lowood, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2320.
Ian McDonald, Fernvale, sold Angus weaner steers for $1800 & $1610.
Craig Edwards, Plainland, sold Charolais cows for $2140.
Wallace Maguire, Lower Tenthill, sold Senepol feeder steers for $2250.
William Latimer, Kalbar, sold milk tooth Angus steers for $2080 & $1880 and Brahman steers for $1640.
Stan Edwards, Iredale, sold a pen of Santa cows & calves for $2900.
Brendan Dillon, Calvert, sold pen of Droughtmaster PTIC store cows for $1865 and heifers for $1480.
The Smith family, Flagstone Creek, sold milk tooth Angus heifers for $1920 and $1840 and 5-6 month old calves, with steers making $1500 and heifers $1330.
Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold Charbray steers for $1900.
The Winton Family, Mt Mort, sold Angus steers for $2300, $2100 & $2010.
John Hudson, Ropeley, sold Charolais feeder steers for $2160.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2160 & $2040 and cows & calves for $2925.
Jan Frith, Iredale, sold Brangus cows and calves for $2800.
ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold Brahman backgrounder steers for $1615 and $1500.
Scot Wright, Ingoldsby, sold Angus calves, with steers making $1440 & $1420 and heifers $1120.
Bernie Baker, Blenheim, sold 5 month old Charolais calves, with steers making $1320 and heifers $1260.
SRB Cattle, Marburg, sold pens of Simmental and Angus heifers for $1720 and $1655.
Rosemary Hart, Murphys Creek, sold Blonde cows and calves for $3150.
