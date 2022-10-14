A small town in south east Queensland is set to meet the growing demand for chicken meat after the regional council conditionally approved plans to build a poultry farm capable of handling 400,000 birds.
The project at Harlin near Toogoolawah in the Somerset Region was given the go ahead at Wednesday's council meeting, subject to a range of conditions including air and water quality, environmental matters, traffic and noise.
The development application has also been referred to the State Assessment and Referral Agency for approval.
Sword Agribusiness wants to build an RSPCA-accredited free range capable poultry farm at Ashvale Farm.
The farm would comprise eight chicken sheds with a maximum of 400,000 birds on a 650ha farm.
Each shed would be 169m long and 18m wide for a total floor area of 24,670sq m, and each shed would have a grain silo about 8.6m high.
The owners of the farm would have a contractual agreement with a processor, with the processor providing the chicks and the feed, while the farm would be responsible for growing then supplying chickens.
A growing cycle is made up of the placement of day-old birds, the growing of the birds, and the progressive removal of birds and cleanout.
Each cycle takes approximately 59 days resulting in 6.2 cycles per year.
Somerset economic recovery subgroup representative, councillor Jason Wendt, said the project would provide additional job opportunities.
"We need to improve our local unemployment rate of 6.8 per cent to something closer to the Queensland average of 4.9pc or better and projects like this will help achieve this," he said.
"Many people may not be aware that food industries like poultry represent 16.6pc of total employment in Somerset."
According to Sword Agribusiness, the poultry farm has been designed and assessed in accordance with guidelines and "with good farm management, no sensitive receptors will be adversely impacted by the proposed farm".
A site based environmental management plan has also been developed to minimise the impacts on groundwater, surface water and ecosystem, prevent the degradation of soils, and to minimise any impacts on the amenity of neighbours and neighbouring land.
Sword also says the farm is not expected to have any adverse impact on the capacity or safety of the roads along the route.
Australia's appetite for chicken meat is growing, with 176 million chickens slaughtered in the June 2022 quarter, producing 335,386t of meat, according to the ABS.
On average, Australians consume 47kg of chicken per person each year, making it the highest consumed meat protein, ahead of beef, lamb, and pork.
Queensland is the second largest chicken producing state behind NSW, producing about 21pc of Australia's poultry meat, and contributing more than $580 million to the state's economy.
The industry remains one of the fastest growing in Queensland.
In 2021, there were nearly 200 poultry meat farms in Queensland and 13 poultry processors accredited with Safe Food Production Queensland.
Animal Liberation Queensland is disappointed with the decision.
"It's disappointing that the council have approved the development. Most Australians are concerned about the welfare of animals within intensive factory farms," campaign manager Amanda Holly said.
"Ultimately, we'd like to see governments at all levels start to move towards kinder and more sustainable farming practices".
ALQ lodged a comprehensive objection to the farm, with its main concerns being the location of sheds over minor watercourses, proximity to core koala habitat, water supply, impacts to neighbours and general concerns around factory farms.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
