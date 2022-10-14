Clayton and Melanie Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra have taken out first place in the Lambert Hereford and Charbray infused feeder and weaner sale at Blackall for their weaner steers and heifers.
Their three Charbray-cross steers sold for 702.2 cents per kilogram, going over the scales at an average 304kg, and returning $2135 a head, while their Charbray-cross heifer entry made 596.2c/kg, weighing 286kg and returning $1707/hd.
GDL Blackall branch manager Jack Burgess said the vendor-bred sale had been postponed from early September due to wet weather and attracted 900 Hereford and Charbray cattle for competition, judged by Rodgers Creek Feedlot representatives Kelly Dudle and Sean Ferguson.
Feedlotters from three states were competing for the pens along with Tambo and Alpha graziers.
The total yarding at Blackall for the weekly prime and store sale was 2573 head, with the overall quality described by MLA markets reporter Sam Hart as very good, with some very good pens of heavy cows and bullocks from western areas on offer as well.
Light weight restocker steers sold to a similar average as the weaner sale, selling to a top of 760.2 to average 692c, restocker steers saw strong demand, selling to 702.2 averaging 638c, and heavy feeders were solid at 536.2 to average 515c/kg.
Light weight restocker heifers made to a top of 646.2 to average 563c, restocker heifers 280 to 330kg sold to 596.2 averaging 518.2, while medium feeder heifers 300 to 400kg made to 540.2 averaging 469c/kg.
Heavy feeder heifers over 400kg made to 460.2 to average 428c while those to the processor made to 442.2c averaging 400c/kg.
Some very good pens of cows were on offer with medium weight cows improving slightly by 6c/kg to top of 388.2 to average 368, good heavy cows over 520kg sold to 396.2 to average 382c and restockers paid up to 410.2 for young store cows.
Heavy bulls to the processor made to 380.3 averaging 360c while restockers paid to 410.2.
ALSO READ:
Lambert Pastoral Co, Lambert, Charleville sold very good quality Hereford feeder steers for 532.2c at 466kg to return $2480/hd. They also sold Hereford backgrounder steers for 688.2c at 304kg to return $2094/hd.
CA Hauff & Son, The Springs, Blackall yarded a great line of 220 heavy Hereford feeder steers, winning the champion pen of feeder steers for the sale. The steers sold to 528.2c at 530kg to return 2798/hd.
CJ & MJ Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra sold an outstanding draft of Charbray weaners winning first place in both the weaner steers and weaner heifer categories. The steers sold to a top of 748.2c at 246kg to return $1845/hd also selling heifers to a top of 646.2c.
Mt Macquarie Pastoral Trust, Werai, Blackall sold very good quality Simbrah/Charbray-cross weaners, winning awards in both weaner categories along with champion pen of heavy heifers for the sale. The steers sold for 760.2c at 217kg to return $1649/hd, while the heifers sold for 640.2c at 242kg to return $1552/hd.
Gray Partnership, Abrach, Longreach sold Santa feeder steers for 506.2c at 497kg to return $2467/hd.
RD Hay Pastoral Trust, Kismet, Jericho sold very good quality Santa-cross steers for 662.2c at 329kg to return $2178/hd.
CG Glover & Son, Prospect, Tambo sold good red Brangus cross cows for 392.2c at 660kg to return $2590/hd.
BLJ Grazing, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Charolais bulls for 370.2c/kg weighing 895kgs for a return of $3313p/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows for 382.2c/kg weighing 623kgs for a return of $2383/hd.
JS Howard, Hyde Park, Jericho sold Droughtmaster bulls for 354.2c/kg weighing 925kgs for a return of $3276p/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows for 370.0c/kg weighing 530kgs for a return of $1961/hd.
BA Schluter, Upside Downs, Blackall sold Angus-cross steers for 434.2c/kg weighing 650kgs for a return of $2822p/hd.
M Richardson, Upside Downs, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis- cross steers for 518.2/kg weighing 495kgs for a return of $2565p/hd.
AC & K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine sold Charolais- cross cows for 380.2c/kg weighing 648kgs for a return of $2465p/hd.
PA & TC Rose, Bede, Aramac sold Droughtmaster- cross store cows for 342.2c/kg weighing 488kgs for a return of $1672p/hd.
RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine sold Brahman-cross PTIC heifers for $1800p/hd.
NW & AL Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha sold Brahman-cross cows and calves for $2650p/hd.
Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais bullocks for 410c/kg averaging 810.5kg for a return of $3323.05/hd. They also sold Charbray bulls for 360c/kg averaging 932.5kg for a return of $3357/hd.
Elderslie Past Co, Winton, sold Santa-cross cows for 390c/kg averaging 768.7kg for a return of $2997.80/hd. They also sold Santa steers for 496.2c/kg averaging 473.3kg for a return of $2348.68/hd.
Corella Cattle Co, Winton, sold Santa steers for 580c/kg averaging 352kg for a return of $2041.60/hd. They also sold Santa heifers for 516.2c/kg averaging 380.6kg for a return of $1964.79/hd.
Lambert Pastoral Co, Lambert' Blackall, sold Charbray-cross heifers for 568.2c/kg averaging 322.3kg for a return of $1831.35/hd. They also sold Hereford heifers for 552.2c/kg averaging 329.3kg for a return of $1818.49/hd.
GW Welsh, Bimerah, Longreach sold Santa heifers for 422.2c/kg averaging 645kg for a return of $2723.19/hd.
Glenmore Downs, Eastwood, Blackall, sold Charolais-cross heifers for 430c/kg averaging 414kg for a return of $1780.20/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.