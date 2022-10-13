The first leg of the famous Triple Crown of Campdrafting commenced yesterday with the Condamine Bell Open Campdraft.
There was a total of 611 nominations, which saw strong competition under the watchful eye of judge Tony Mortimer.
At the close of competition, 313 competitors ran and currently leading is Robert Daly and his horse Mrs Robinson who scored 91 points.
Mrs Robinson is by This Cat's Destiny and out of a One Moore Daddy mare, Daddys Fancy Jewel.
READ ALSO:
In hot pursuit are 11 competitors that scored 90 points and there was 43 per cent full courses recorded for the day.
The cattle for the first round of the Condamine Bell Campdraft have been kindly donated by long time local supporters, the Morgan Family, The Grove.
The Condamine Bell Open features two full rounds of competition and a final with aggregate scores carried through to the decider.
Campdrafting continued on this morning, Friday at 05.30 am with the final session of the first round of the Condamine Bell open.
The second round of the Open will follow which will be judged by Scott Schoo and then continuing onto the first round of the Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies that will conclude today's program.
Saturday's program will commence with the remaining second round of the open and a large crowd is expected to view the final of the Ladies and Open to be held under lights.
CONDAMINE BELL CAMPDRAFT TOP 10 - DAY ONE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.