DALVEEN stud Palgrove has taken top honours at this year's Queensland Region Charolais Feedlot and Carcase Competition.
Held in Toowoomba last Saturday night, the awards celebrated the producers that entered cattle into the feedlot challenge at Freestone Feedlot, Sladevale, with Palgrove claiming the supreme performance exhibit.
The award was generated by scoring feedlot weight gain, as well as a monetary increase in value and carcase placing thanks to a steer (tag 42) entered by the stud.
All entrants in the trial were valued at prices comparative to Beaudesert Saleyards the week of entry and the price increase was generated using the carcase price based on carcase quality.
Palgrove took top honours in the steer section ahead of Moongool Charolais, while Bauhinia Park claimed first in the heifers section ahead of Clare Charolais and Brahmans.
The result came after Palgrove took out the champion and reserve champion pen of steers for feedlot gain and champion single steer feedlot gain at 2.21kg per day ahead of Moongool in second and third.
Also heading to Dalveen was the ribbon for champion pen of steers on the hook with a total point score of 274.96, narrowly finishing ahead of Moongool on 274.85.
However, Moongool did turn the tables, taking out the champion pen of heifers on the hook with a total point score of 276.61 ahead of Palgrove in reserve with a score of 274.41.
The Price family also took home the champion and reserve champion ribbons for steer carcase with the winner scoring 93.35 points.
The champion pen of three heifers for feedlot weight gain was won by Clare Charolais and Brahmans with Bauhinia Park in second.
However, taking out the grand champion carcase ribbon was a heifer entered by Juandah Charolais and Charbray stud with a carcase score of 93.41pts.
On its way to the top prize, the carcase was named the champion heifer carcase ahead of Palgrove, which was named reserve champion heifer carcase with 91.87 points.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
