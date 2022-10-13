The floods that hit southeast Queensland earlier this year cost farmers about $254 million and raised concerns about farm dams, an official review has found.
The Inspector-General of Emergency Management's review into the February and March events, commissioned by the state government and tabled in State Parliament yesterday, reveals more than 2500 primary producers reported a 30 per cent total production loss.
According to the report, small dams were also a concern of a number of landholders, local governments and community members.
The review team were advised a number of small dams breached or partially breached during the event, there were some that fail regularly, and the structural integrity of these dams may have been affected due to drought which has led to cracking.
Although farm dams are not recognised as 'referable dams', where two or more people would be at risk if it were to fail, safety concerns were raised by dam owners and the community concerning a breach or potential breach of the dam and the possible consequences.
Dam owners are responsible for the consequences of dam failure such as impact to life, property and the environment, however, local governments are encouraged to consider the risks associated with farm dams as part of their planning schemes and processes for development applications.
One local government raised a level of uncertainty regarding local government responsibility in this area, and were concerned about the continual impact of dam failures on the community.
Their view was that there was not a clear understanding in the community of responsibilities, particularly in the case of existing dams and the requirements of a dam to be referable.
University of Queensland Professor Alexander Scheuermann said he strongly recommended that farm dam owners read and applied the latest information pack from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.
"[It's best to be] prepared for the next heavy rain season and to minimise damage in the event of a dam failure," Prof Scheuermann said.
Sunshine Coast cattle farmers Tim and Amber Scott received about 850mm over the two months, inundating their water storages and forcing them to move stock to higher ground.
Luckily, damage was minor and contained to the property.
"We've got a lagoon on a flat and the whole flat was under the water. Part of that lagoon wall actually washed away," Ms Scott said.
Ms Scott said there would be numerous landholders and community members who were unsure about dam responsibility.
"I'm sure there are plenty out there who haven't considered it," Ms Scott said.
The Scotts, who run Kandanga Farm at Mary Valley, have been implementing flood mitigation strategies as a third consecutive La Nina threatens to bring heavy rain in the coming months.
"We've put contours across most of the property and we've put in a 'pelican's beak' so that you can actually control water levels on our flat," she said.
"We've changed spillways and put in more rocks just to take the energy out of water, so it's not as degrading for the creek banks. It's all been strategically placed to try and stop that erosion that can happen when you get that huge waterflow.
"With our flood mitigation, a big part is making sure we've got ground cover with our cover crops - trying to get some deep rooted plants in there. Changing soil conditions so it can absorb more moisture."
The flood report also tabled concerns of one farm dam failing, which tied up valuable resources of local government staff and in one instance required the doorknocking of residents to advise them to evacuate due to the level of a farm dam.
This same dam caused community panic due to a post on social media advising a dam was about to burst, which was confused with Wivenhoe Dam.
Prof Scheuermann said while social media could be used as a source for information during disasters, clarity was vital.
"Clear language is important. I can understand people's confusion when the message is simply that a dam is expected to break without addressing which dam is meant," Prof Scheuermann said.
Another local government advised of dams breaching and affecting the road network.
One local government advised that even though it was not their or the police's responsibility to undertake works on private property, it was deemed that a duty of care existed to the public through risk to safety of nearby pedestrians and motorists and therefore some roads were temporarily closed.
One local government advised that clean-up operations to desilt roads can cost local governments upwards of $5 million, with a combined cost of $10 million across a number of local governments.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.