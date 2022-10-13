The anticipation of an explosion of pimelea plants in south west Queensland was evident at the AgForce SIQ pimelea update and producer information afternoon at Begonia on Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 120 people filled the sports club function room to hear what the latest research into the plant that's toxic to cattle was delivering, and what bentonite feeding trials were uncovering.
AgForce's Marie Vitelli said they had come a long way since an emergency meeting in the same area six years ago, when numerous cattle were being lost to the poison.
"We said at the time, something must be done, and here we are - something has been done," she said. "We've raised it with MLA and funding has been put forward."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
