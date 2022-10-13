One of the youngest vendors to sell at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale was the eight-year-old "barefoot wrangler," Boyd Leitch.
Boyd's parents Rachel and Jason Leitch run JRL Brahman and cutting horse stud at Springsure.
Ms Leitch said their son has always had a knack for handling cattle and can often be seen in the yards with the bulls at sale time.
"Boyd is very good with the cattle, they just love him," she said.
"He's had this very special connection with them, I suppose, for as long as we can remember, and he loves it.
"He's also got a phenomenal memory for numbers and pedigrees of animals, especially cattle."
This was the first sale for the young Brahman enthusiast after registering his own stud, JRL B, but Boyd already had a few fans thanks to some entertaining appearances in his parents bull videos, most often getting about without his boots.
"Everybody loves it, he's got a bit of a following now," Ms Leitch said.
The wrangler's aversion to footwear had some prickly consequences in the stud's ACM Sire Shootout entry, when he found himself dancing around in a patch of bindis, giving the audience a bit of a laugh.
"Everyone got a real kick out of that," Ms Leitch said.
"He's got plenty of shoes, don't worry. He'll start off with them most mornings, but he'll just kick them off and away he goes."
Boyd's bull JRL B Elago was purchased by Strathmore Pastoral for $5000, and the young gun hopes to sell a few more next year.
