Most graziers see the last of their cattle once they're loaded onto a truck and headed to the works, but the Maller family have cleverly constructed their business to a point where they see their product through each step of the supply chain.
Hamilton Park Wagyu is based across properties at Wallumbilla, Roma and Mitchell, but the Mallers recently purchased land in the South Burnett to expand their business.
They first bought in the district during the drought four years ago, purchasing two irrigation blocks, Oakey Creek and Rellam Park, outside of Murgon, and recently acquired Windera Station and Windera Valley Feedlot.
"We were looking to be able to diversify to manage the droughts better and produce fodder," Mr Maller said.
"So it's got the climate and the irrigation for growing the crops that we needed for the cattle operation. It's not too dry for growing sorghum and there's just generally better rainfall.
"It's all about being sustainable to be able to feed the animals rather than sell them in the drought, because you can't buy wagyu cows like we've bred over the last 25 years.
"So the whole structure is to try and be drought resilient as much as we possibly can."
With a dream to produce their own brand of premium Wagyu, the Mallers established "The Phat Wag" and bought a butcher shop in Goomeri and a processing depot in Murgon.
Mr Maller said they needed to grow their herd to a point where they could be sustainable, one of the reasons behind their purchase of the Windera properties, where they will run an additional 500 Wagyu cows.
"That's been a long term passion to end up doing that, but we had to be sustainable and have the numbers behind us, so we had to keep growing our herd to get to a sustainable number," he said.
"We're at just over 3000 breeding cows now in the herd and that was probably the turning point where we felt we were sustainable enough to own a butcher shop and be able to put all our animals through there."
The close proximity of each of the locations within the supply chain was a major drawcard for the family when setting up the Phat Wag's home base in the Burnett, but Mr Maller said their country and feedlot at Wallumbilla will still play a role for backgrounding cattle.
"That is the main part of tying in with having the animals slaughtered at Nolans (Gympie), and having the feedlot out here so that it's a short distance for them, which means that they quality is as good as we can get," Mr Maller said.
"We're so close to the Sunshine Coast and only a couple of hours into Brisbane, so it's a good spot and there's no problem getting your product out and about.
"Everything is close together for us here, within a 20 minute drive of each other, so it just fits really well."
Mr Maller said while the lack of domestic Wagyu supply was an initial driving factor in establishing the Phat Wag, they were also investigating broader market options, such as export.
"Around 95 per cent of the Wagyu produced in Australia gets exported, so it meant that you couldn't go into a butcher and just buy wagyu," he said.
"So our idea was to put our own Wagyu into our future shop, so it was available every day for local consumers or Australian domestic consumers.
"As we cement and grow the business, we hope to develop more markets because we don't want to rely on the one one market or customer, we need a diverse range."
Setting The Phat Wag apart from other meat companies is the use of the Japanese MIJ technology to grade carcasses.
"All of our animals are tracked through our stock computer program, right from birth all the way through, so we can trace the animals into the feedlot, into Nolans and then back to here for processing," he said.
"We also have the Japanese phone camera that we are grading the carcasses with, so we take an image of the eye muscle area, send it to Japan and it brings it back within seconds.
"It picks up the finest the marbling that human graders don't pick up when they're grading in abattoirs."
