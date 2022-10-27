Beryl Bosworth can't imagine her life without the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA).
She believes every woman in Australia should be a member.
"There's always someone there to support you when you need it," Mrs Bosworth said.
Also known within the organisation as "Chicks With Attitude", the QCWA has been a constant in Mrs Bosworth's life since she was nine years old.
"I went to live with an elderly family friend, Mrs Mabel Lynham at Garbutt in Townsville both as a companion and for my education, during the week, and she took me along to CWA meetings in the Methodist Hall," Mrs Bosworth said.
"Mabel paid an associate fee for me and I ran messages and sold raffle tickets up the street," she said.
In 1961, the Garbutt QCWA moved into an old army hall and made it their home.
"At that time almost every suburb in Townsville had a CWA branch," she said.
"We had a lot of widows in the branch, and we loved helping them. At the CWA we don't stand out the front and hold a plackard up, we just get in and do it."
Mrs Bosworth went to work at Penny's, now Coles, when she was 17, but still actively helped out at CWA even when she wasn't a member.
"I still wanted to come forward and help. In CWA everyone has their area of expertise and members draw on each other," she said.
"It has always been an association where there is a lot of giving: volunteers give of their time and we give to others. I have always taught my family to help others and that becomes engrained."
Married at 20, to local plumber, Des, Mrs Bosworth returned as an active member of CWA at 21 when she finished work to start a family.
"I again joined the Garbutt branch, and at that time I wasn't interested in holding an office or being president. I was just a worker, which is a good job. It is the best job going," she said.
"You get to meet the public and you understand people better that way."
In 1974, the family moved to Woodstock near Charters Towers and Mrs Bosworth joined the local branch.
"It was a great way of meeting the locals," she said.
"I held the office of president for three years, as I felt then it was part and parcel of being a member of the organisation."
In 1981, the Bosworth's moved south to purchase a grazing block at Hirstglen, on the Darling Downs, and Mrs Bosworth joined the Clifton branch in 1989, where she remains today.
During her 33 years as a member of the Clifton branch, Mrs Bosworth has held the offices of president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer, as well as serving a term as the president of the Border Division from 2007 to 2010, and on the State Council during the same period.
"In branchs, sometimes you have to step up if you haven't got the numbers."
When questioned about her specialty within the organisation, she quipped "washing up".
"I don't really like being in the limelight: I think that's for someone else."
The CWA is synonymous for helping, and is made up of many "Beryl Bosworths". She is definitely a worker, and has entered branch, divisional and state cooking, floral art and international day tea towel competitions taking home first prize for painted tea towel at the 2019 Southern Region Conference.
"It doesn't matter if I win or not, I just enjoy the participation," she said.
