Rocky Point Mill delays hold up cane harvest

October 12 2022 - 3:00am
Rocky Point Sugar Mill is reportedbly experiencing power plant and workforce issues. Picture File

Frustration is building among Gold Coast canegrowers as plans to harvest an estimated 360,000t crop are reportedly delayed due to issues at the local mill.

