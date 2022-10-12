Frustration is building among Gold Coast canegrowers as plans to harvest an estimated 360,000t crop are reportedly delayed due to issues at the local mill.
Some growers at Woongoolba are reporting on social media and in industry publications that Rocky Point Sugar Mill gave them a crush date of mid-June, which was pushed back to September 21 and then October 5.
As of October 11, they were still waiting.
There have been suggestions of breakdowns in the power plant which supplies the mill with electricity, as well as workforce shortages.
With sugar prices sitting high at about $647/t (over the counter) on Wednesday, growers are desperate to get their crop off before quality starts to decline.
Heck Group, owner of Rocky Point Sugar Mill, would not confirm any details and declined to comment.
In 2015, Rocky Point Canegrowers chairman at the time, Richard Skopp, told Queensland Country Life the district's growers were becoming increasingly frustrated by the unreliability of the mill.
