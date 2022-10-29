Lois Thurecht knows only too well the pressure of organising a 100th birthday celebration.
She has been busy for the past 12 months planning and staging the Kingaroy Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) Centenary celebrations, which went off without a hitch on August 22 this year.
As the oldest branch in Queensland, the Kingaroy QCWA celebrated in style, when past members, friends and special guests, took part in the gala event, with much of the branch's history on display.
The main instigator of the celebrations, Mrs Thurecht was thrilled with it's success, and felt a sense of relief the moment the first of the 150 guests arrived.
"We had the great grand-daughter of the first president, Daphne Youngman, as a speaker for the event. The Youngman family were integral in this area, owning and donating land for churches and showgrounds, as well as the land for the Kingaroy CWA hall in 1926," Mrs Thurecht said.
Established on August 27, 1922, with 127 members, Kingaroy branch first held their meetings in the rooms of local solicitor, Oliver Bond, before moving to the old Club Hotel, and eventually into the new hall in 1926.
After many decades of being a mainstay for the community, the branch was on the brink of closure eight years ago, when the membership dwindled to as low as six.
As vice-president of the Gympie/South Burnett Division at the time, Mrs Thurecht said they ran a story in the local newspaper, outlining the branch's dilemma, which attracted some new members.
"The Kingaroy branch has been going strong ever since, and in some ways it has been reborn," she said.
"Not that we want to change what the CWA does or stands for, but we still want new blood to come in with fresh ideas.
"We only have two ladies with more than 25 years of service, and the remainder are new members. We have really been rejuvenated."
