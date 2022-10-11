Queensland Country Life
Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp 2022 photos

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:58am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:05pm
The annual Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp held over the October long weekend saw 77 eager participants converging on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for four days of learning, fun and competition.

