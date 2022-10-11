The annual Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp held over the October long weekend saw 77 eager participants converging on the Toogoolawah Showgrounds for four days of learning, fun and competition.
There was a great mix of kids across all age groups with 31 Juniors aged from 8 to 12 years, 27 Intermediates aged from 13 to 15 years and 19 Seniors aged from 16 to 25 years with not only local kids but also participants coming from Goondiwindi, St George and in the Burnett Regions.
This year participants were lucky to have the current national champion parader, Chloe Plowman, speak with them and share some parading techniques.
Also read: New grain handling site revealed for CQ
All competitors had a great session with Andrew Postle from Branchview Charolais and Leth Hartwig from Hartwig Pastoral Company on Show Preparation.
On Friday all participants travelled to Neogen Australasia where they were taken through the newly opened lab.
Camp co-ordinator Tania Haynes said there was a great response from the kids to this trip with some of them asking if they could go back again next year.
The afternoon was filled with Pavilion judging for the juniors and bull fertility talk with Dr Sarah Rose of South East Country Vets and the all camp participants joined in a session with our local Rural Fire Brigade.
They finished the day with the Young Auctioneers competition under mock auction of bulls under judge Vince O'Brien of Shepherdson & Boyd.
Saturday morning a sessions were all about how to judge stud cattle along with prime cattle then the judging began.
The paraders completion was on Sunday morning with Stephanie Laycock presiding over the 77 willing participants.
After a hotly contested battle we saw the three group champions come through to the final - Junior Wilow Gilliland, Intermediate Lara Hartwig and Senior Gabriella Stokes.
In the end it was senior champion Gabriella Stokes coming through to win the Grand Champion Parader.
Ms Haynes said the weekend was another great camp with 77 kids this year.
"The Group Leaders did a fantastic job throughout the 4 days keeping the Camp on course," she said.. "We are very happy with how all of the participants went through out the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.