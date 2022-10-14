Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Basil Gollan recognised by Rodeo Hall of Fame

By Amy Walker
October 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hall of Fame Committee members, Des Dessaix, Allan Flood, Darryl Kong, John Robson with Warwick Rodeo Princess, Savannah Halley. Pictures supplied by APRA.

This year, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame will recognise six inductees - Tex Mooney, Barry Jones, Jack Sullivan, Basil Gollan, Des Stefferson and the Taroom Rodeo Committee - with an induction ceremony and dinner on October 26 during this year's Warwick Rodeo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.