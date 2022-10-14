This year, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame will recognise six inductees - Tex Mooney, Barry Jones, Jack Sullivan, Basil Gollan, Des Stefferson and the Taroom Rodeo Committee - with an induction ceremony and dinner on October 26 during this year's Warwick Rodeo.
Basil Gollan was a stockman, a farmer, a horse breaker, a timber cutter, a fencer, a jack of all trades, a bush poet and much more. But he did not regard himself as any of these things.
Basil identified himself as a rodeo rider. Bronc riding was his true religion, and he worshipped at the rodeo altar.
He dreamed about it, he practiced it, he travelled the length and breadth of the country in pursuit of it, he got to be good at it, he won Australian titles at it.
He was intoxicated by the adventure and excitement of it, by the camaraderie of his fellow riders, by the adrenaline rush as rodeo stock ran up into the chutes.
Rodeo riders in the 1940s and 1950s were not much different to rodeo riders in 2022, but rodeos themselves were different, haphazard and often poorly organised. The riders did not appear to have any rights at all.
The arrival of a group of American cowboys to ride in Australia after World War 2 changed things.
They described the emerging organised and semi professional rodeo structure in the USA, and this energised the locals. Basil enlisted his friend and confidant, the legendary R.M.Williams, and with the support of many of the other riders, a body was formed to represent the interests of rodeo contestants in Australia.
Hoofs and Horns spread the message and the Australian Rough Riders Association was born.
And so Basil became a rodeo politician, as well as a rider and a rabble rousing advocate for proper treatment of all rodeo participants.
As a rider he was tough and fearless, with an apparent disdain for his own safety. And yet he campaigned tirelessly for regulations protecting the safety of his fellow riders. He was a complicated sort of bloke!
Writing in 1950, R.M.Williams reflected that "Basil might well be described as the father of rodeo as it is conducted today. Furthermore there is no hesitation in saying that he is the outstanding rodeo personality of Australia -a great rider, a true friend, and an uncompromising defender of the rights of the riders".
R.M also referenced his unflinching determination to establish fair rules, and pointed out that Basil's own private saddle was used as the template for the original National Standard rodeo saddle.
Basil Gollan cast a long and loving shadow over rodeo. He was the forerunner of the countless talented and passionate riders and officials who have toiled over the last 70 odd years to build rodeo into the great spectacle it is today.
He would be pretty pleased with where it is now, knowing he played a small role in its evolution.
He was our father. He died on December 15, 1978.
His headstone sums up his life eloquently.
BASIL GOLLAN - RODEO RIDER.
