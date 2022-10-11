Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 442 head of cattle on Tuesday.
The export market remained fully firm for all quality classes of cattle with the second-grade cattle showing signs of improving by 8-10 cents per kilogram.
The quality of the feeder and trade cattle were not as good this week and sold to a fully firm market.
Backgrounders and weaners sold to a dearer market for the lines of quality cattle.
Also read: New grain handling site revealed for CQ
Weaner steers consigned by Wayne and Pam Adamson sold to 635.2c kg to return $1325.
Maleny Black Angus sold light weaner heifers for 639.2c kg and weaner heifers for 610.0c kg to realise $1249 and $1495 respectively.
Restocker yealing steers from Chris Schmidt made 539.2c kg to come back at $1644.
Robert Hall sold four tooth grass ox for 427.2c kg and two tooth grass heifers for 423.2c kg to return $3332 and $2856 respectively.
Full mouth ox from Tonkoro Pastoral Co made 419.2c kg or $2405.
Krank Industries sold six tooth heifers for 400.2c kg or $1900.
Heavy cows from Jombo Inv sold for 377.2c kg to come back at $2187.
Fernvale Charolais sold heavy cows for 370.2c kg to realise $2683.
Medium weight cows from Brisbane Valley Pastoral made 385.2c kg to return $1884.
Lockyer Pastoral sold a bull for 363.2c kg or return $3050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.