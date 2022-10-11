Queensland Country Life
Moreton sale yards 442 head

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 9:00pm
Angus weaner heifers from Maleny Black Angus that sold on Tuesday. Picture supplied by Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 442 head of cattle on Tuesday.

