Centralising meetings, Sunday racing and more country TAB meets are some of the solutions put up as racing in country Queensland struggles to manage the wettest year in memory, with volunteers strapped for time and experience.
A look at the Racing Australia webpage detailing abandoned and transferred meetings is a trip through frustration and disappointment as meeting after meeting is listed as either called off or transferred to another day or another track, from May onwards.
In western Queensland, meetings at Quilpie and Aramac were called off after trainers and jockeys had arrived and tracks were found to be unsuitable, and at Morven's postponed meeting in September two horses had to be euthanised and the last race abandoned when the track deteriorated during the afternoon.
On top of that, the track at Charleville has been out of commission for the past 18 months after a track upgrade went wrong.
Trainers like Shane Iverson, who's been stationed on and off at Charleville for 15 years, say they've never seen so many race meetings washed out before this year.
"I wouldn't mind betting we've lost about 10 race meetings this year that we've been supposed to go to but just washed out," he said, adding that he understood 66 meetings around Queensland had been called off, or more than one a week.
Race day is pay day for trainers, who work on percentages, and for jockeys, who don't earn anything if they're not racing.
While most of the problems have been with wet tracks, Mr Iverson also pointed the finger at volunteers at small clubs lacking the experience in preparing them.
"It seems to happen more at the once-a-year places than the places that race regularly," he said, adding that no-one could expect unpaid volunteers to do the same job that experts did.
His solution was to abolish once-a-year race meetings and put more money into centralised venues such as Toowoomba, Dalby, Chinchilla, Roma, Charleville and Cunnamulla, and in the central west, Blackall, Barcaldine, Longreach and Emerald.
He said smaller clubs could host alternative meetings at one of those venues, which would also pool barrier attendants, starters and clerks of the course.
"Now, some of them have got to pull the barrier attendants out of the bar every start. It's just not professional, whereas it's costing us money to get there," he said.
Alternatively, he said smaller clubs could run phantom meets, or something like camel races, saying a lot of people only attended to socialise and dress up.
"The other day at Morven, once they called the races off, they had goldfish races," he said. "The crowd probably knew what goldfish won more than what won the races."
There's been no racing at the Central Warrego Race Club at Charleville for 18 months because of the state of the track but a phantom meeting is planned for Melbourne Cup day, which Mr Iverson expected would attract up to 500 patrons.
Roma trainer Wayne Baker agreed, saying it wasn't popular to say it aloud but he thought little meetings should go, in favour of more meetings at the big clubs, for more prizemoney, that went back to 10th place.
"Hold TAB meetings on a Sunday or Monday in the bush here, because there's no TAB meetings in Queensland on a Monday," he added.
While fellow Roma trainer Craig Smith has taken horses to nearly every track in Queensland in his 34 years in the game, he's not so sure that moving races to the larger venues is the solution to the problems that have arisen.
Agreeing that 2022 is the wettest year he can remember for racing, he says everyone just has to deal with it.
"Roma's stepped up and helped out a lot on maybe three or four occasions this year and held other meetings so participants can earn money still," he said.
"I don't know whether it's a solution to it though.
"It's a possibility but a lot of the bush tracks have their country meetings once a year and the community benefits off it.
"That's their social event and you don't like to take that away from them.
"I don't think they'd all get on a bus and come to Roma, even though the facilities we've got here are great."
Ben Banks is the president of the Isisford Race Club, which is preparing for its annual Ross Cup meeting on October 22, and he said it was a terrible idea.
"I'm quite sure it'd be the death of our club," he said.
"I don't think there'd be too many patrons who would travel to the bigger venues.
"It's a day out for all our community, not a profit-making venture."
To prepare the track, he has to undertaken an 80km drive but he said he had an "awesome little committee" all putting their hands up to help out.
Anticipating wet weather, Mr Banks spoke to Racing Queensland a fortnight ago, requesting a track inspection so that possible problems could be identified and ironed out well in advance.
"It's not something you can leave to the last minute," he said.
A Racing Queensland spokesperson said they'd released revised procedures for the postponement and abandonment of thoroughbred race meetings last month, in conjunction with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.
"Following recent weather impacts to race meetings across the state, the controlling bodies collectively determined that a revised, transparent, and current set of procedures was to be implemented," he said.
"The procedure outlines the methods undertaken by the controlling bodies in identifying, consulting and ultimately, determining the suitability of a race meeting to proceed."
Key industry stakeholders were extensively consulted in the development of the new procedures, including the Australian Trainers Association, the Queensland Jockeys Association, the Queensland Thoroughbred Owners Association, and the Country Racing Advisory Panel.
A full track rebuild at the Central Warrego Race Club will start this month, according to Racing Queensland.
In a statement, it explained that following the completion of an upgrade project in November, 2021, an extensive review of the works showed a need for, and scope of, further rectification works.
"In consultation with the club and Murweh Shire Council, Racing Queensland brought forward the track rebuild to be undertaken this financial year, having identified it in its five-year outlook," it read.
"The rebuild will address the stability of the sub-grade and aging drainage, and includes installation of irrigation and new running rails, providing a long-term, low maintenance solution for the club."
CEO Brendan Parnell said that by bringing the rebuild forward, it would ensure minimal impact on the club's operations over the coming years, and significantly benefit the track maintenance costs.
"We'd like to thank the club and Murweh Shire Council for their continued support and cooperation, and look forward to a return to racing in the first quarter of next year."
The project is currently being tendered and, following final negotiations with the preferred contractor, it is expected that works will start in coming weeks.
A return to racing is anticipated for March, 2023, which can't come too soon for Mr Iverson.
He said they normally race at Charleville seven times a year.
Together with three meetings missed in 2021, that amounts to 10 times he and the other eight local trainers had put fuel in their trucks to race elsewhere.
"There's a couple of trainers who went to Jundah last weekend, where they wouldn't normally go there," Mr Iverson said. "I suppose it benefits some of those places as well."
