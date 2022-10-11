Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Multi-vehicle crash involving a cow near Kalbar leaves four people in hospital

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland Ambulance Service says four people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a cow on the Cunningham Highway. File photo

A crash involving a cow on the Cunningham Highway hospitalised four people, according to emergency services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.