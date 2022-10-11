A crash involving a cow on the Cunningham Highway hospitalised four people, according to emergency services.
A police spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Kalbar at around 2am on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman said the first vehicle was travelling southbound when it hit the cow, while the other two vehicles were travelling the opposite direction and crashed into the first.
According to the QAS, emergency personnel were called to the scene of the crash and four people were taken to the Ipswich Hospital.
These consisted of a man in his 40s with an arm injury, a man in his 30s with neck pain and a woman in her 40s with chest pain.
A second woman in her 40s had no injuries noted by ambulance personnel, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The QAS reports all patients were in stable conditions at the time of transport.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
