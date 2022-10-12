Dalby students enter virtual cattle yards as part of curriculum

A Dalby high school is leading the country in agricultural learning technology, exploring cattle yards, cropping farms and tractors in virtual reality as part of its curriculum.
Dalby State High School's Bunya Campus has been using VR as part of its teaching for its agricultural certificate courses in years 11 and 12, and for its Special Educational Program.
The emerging tech enables classes to trial farming activities and learn safety and animal handling skills before embarking upon physical work.
Developed by Endeavour Foundation alongside the students and teachers, the not-for-profit officially launched the new suite of agricultural learning experiences at the school on Tuesday.
"As a close farming community, this is a true collaboration of emerging education with next generation agricultural innovation," deputy principal Brad Pharaoh said.
Endeavour community solutions group GM Tom Mangan said while their VR was originally designed for people with a disability, the tech had a far greater reach.
"... It's a platform which clearly embraces everyone, bolstering confidence, skillset development and greater agricultural industry appreciation," Mr Mangan said.
"VR is not just the way of the future, it's available to us right now - it's inclusive, it's immersive, and it's shaping how we learn, where we learn, and ensuring we safely learn at the same time."
DSHS first implemented VR learning in 2020, focusing on travel safety, including pedestrian and train safety, as well as a driving module to help introduce age-appropriate students to navigating a car.
Arrow Energy has partnered with Endeavour Foundation for the past 10 years to improve access to disability services in regional Queensland.
