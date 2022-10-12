Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dalby students enter virtual cattle yards as part of curriculum

Updated October 12 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dalby State High School year 12 student Erin tries out the technology. Pictures Endeavour Foundation

A Dalby high school is leading the country in agricultural learning technology, exploring cattle yards, cropping farms and tractors in virtual reality as part of its curriculum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.