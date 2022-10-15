Queensland Country Life
Gasfields Commission seeking Surat, Bowen Basin feedback

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
October 15 2022 - 6:00am
A proposed Surat-Bowen Basin Stakeholder Reference Group is being set up and is seeking feedback on its make-up. Picture: file

The GasFields Commission Queensland is inviting landholders, community members and other stakeholders from across the Surat and Bowen Basins to help shape the format of ongoing stakeholder engagement relating to gas development across those regions.

