The GasFields Commission Queensland is inviting landholders, community members and other stakeholders from across the Surat and Bowen Basins to help shape the format of ongoing stakeholder engagement relating to gas development across those regions.
A proposed Surat-Bowen Basin Stakeholder Reference Group would be tasked with driving the conversation on the observations, opportunities and challenges, and the commission has put out a discussion paper that outlines a proposed regional engagement structure, including advisory bodies, their purpose, geographic remit and function of the new forum.
It says that to effectively facilitate coexistence, it needs to understand issues of relevance to stakeholders, and active stakeholder engagement is the means it will have to identify these.
"With the sustainability of the onshore gas industry being reliant on the very communities that host it, establishing the right channels of engagement will provide a foundation for the industry's future," a statement said.
"The final engagement model will provide significant input into the GasFields Commission's work to enable and support coexistence across the regions."
The discussion paper poses many questions such as whether there are areas outside of those identified that should be included, whether the stakeholders listed are adequate, how many members the main forum should have, how many times a year it should hold meetings, and where they should be held.
The commission is looking for representation from all levels of community as well as key industry groups, councils and businesses that have involvement with Queensland's onshore gas industry.
Stakeholders can have their say on the discussion paper, as well as indicate their desire to be included in future discussions about the group and potentially be a representative by registering their interest through email at enquiries@gfcq.org.au
This must be in by November 4, and the first meetings for the Surat and Bowen Basin stakeholder groups paper are expected to be held in early 2023 in Surat and Bowen Basin locations.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
