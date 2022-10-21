WITH a LiveCorp Onboard Stockperson accreditation under her belt, Camille Camp is a true advocate of Northern Australia's live export trade.
Managing her family's 122,000 hectare Kalyeeda Station, in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, alongside her husband, Lachlan McClymont, Ms Camp remains positive of a bright future for the multi billion dollar industry.
At 31, Ms Camp will feature as a guest panellist at this year's LIVEXchange Conference being held in Darwin on November 9 and 10, and it is an opportunity she is relishing.
"There will be younger people from different parts of the supply chain discussing the future of the industry and I will be covering the pastoral side," she said.
"I think it is very important for pastoralists to take part in the conference as we are the ones producing the cattle for the industry," Ms Camp said.
"I always try to be positive, but it (live export) is not a secure thing. As pastoralists we always want to have a plan up our sleeve in case something might happen. We always want to be optimistic and are always thinking of ways we can improve. We want to be one step ahead and strive to make the industry the best it can be."
Running approximately 10,000 Brahman/Droughtmaster cross cattle, Ms Camp said her family sold 3000 head annually with 80 percent going to live export in Indonesia and Vietnam. The remainder are sold into the domestic market.
"It's only in the last ten years that we've had domestic markets to sell to up here.
"We produce mainly feeder steers, under 350kg liveweight, into Indonesia, with Brahmans being the main market for south-east Asia. We have also bought in Droughtmasters to produce crossbred cattle that allows us to also sell to those domestic markets should anything happen with the live export job," she said.
Growing up on the station, owned by her parents, Peter and Cheryl Camp, Ms Camp feels very much at home in the beef industry, and believes the future of the live export industry is strong.
She is one of a growing number of women who have gained their LiveCorp Onboard Stockperson accreditation, which allows her to travel with stock enroute to south-east Asian countries.
"I gained my accreditation in 2019, and in early 2020 just before COVID-19 hit I did three trips to Vietnam and Indonesia, as part of my probation, leaving from both Townsville and Darwin ports," Ms Camp said.
"All the voyages were over three weeks, and I think the longest I was at sea was 23 days. I was a bit worried how I would cope going from station work to being on a vessel and very contained, but I loved it."
Responsible for between 2000 and 4000 head of cattle on one voyage of about 14,000 head, Ms Camp said she had assigned decks to watch over.
"One of the boats I did had 14,000 head but the other two didn't have that many - one had 6000 and the other was 10,000 head," she said.
"Each day I would get up and check the cattle on my assigned decks, ensuring they had feed and water, and checking for any injuries. As part of the course, we learnt a lot about medications and were very well trained in how to treat any stock that were lame etc," she said.
However, unfortunately in the wake of the world wide pandemic she has been unable to take part on any subsequent voyages.
Ms Camp said the main reason she wanted to gain her accreditation was to witness, as a pastoralist, first-hand what happened to her cattle once they left the front gate.
"It was important for me to see that journey and experience that myself, and be able to come back to my dad and husband and say the conditions are good, thereby instilling further confidence in the industry," she said.
Very proactive, Ms Camp is also on the committee of the Young Livestock Exporters Network (YLEN), and has been active in the organisation, which is a National network providing professional development for young people in the live export industry, since winning a travel bursary through YLEN to attend the 2019 LIVEXchange conference in Townsville.
"I found attending the LIVEXchange conference was such a great experience for me as a pastoralist and it gave me the push to get my onboard stockperson accreditation," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.