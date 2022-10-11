REGIONAL Queensland played a pivotal role in the 2022 TAB Queensland Thoroughbred Awards.
Toowoomba-based Steve Tregea and Mark Currie, apprentice riders Jade Doolan (Mackay), Jasmine Cornish (Beaudesert) and Tahlia Fenlon (Rockhampton), Gold Coast sprinter Best of Bordeaux, Sunshine Coast's Gypsy Goddess, stallions Spirit Of Boom (Cambooya) and The Mission (Canungra) and the Central Queensland Amateur Racing Club were recognised for various achievements.
Miss Argyle, once owned by Tregea and dam of Group 1 hero Incentivise, was named broodmare of the year while the Currie-trained Chatty Lady was honoured as the QTIS horse of the year.
Doolan was named student of the year while Cornish and Fenlon were confirmed as the best of the provincial and country apprentices, respectively.
The Kacy Fogden-trained Best Of Bordeaux was installed as the 2YO Horse of the Year and Queensland Oaks winner Gypsy Goddess was named as the three-year-old of the year, while Spirit Of Boom, which strands at the McAlpine family's Eureka Stud collected a double as 2YO stallion and overall stallion of the year.
Aquis Farm's The Mission was crowned champion first season sire.
The CQ Amateurs won special praise for its staging of the inaugural The Archer slot race in May.
The bush can lay some claim to the win by Apache Chase as horse of the year considering trainer Desleigh Forster hails from Ilfracombe. Apache Chase was also named Queensland 4YO and Older Horse of the Year.
As well, Highland (horse), Starcraft (horse), Tony Erhart (jockey), Pat Duff (trainer), Sir Clive Uhr (associate), and Sir Edward Williams (associate) were inducted into the Queensland Racing Hall Of Fame.
Meantime, the next few weeks are shaping as headline moments for Rockhampton-based Clinton Taylor.
One of Central Queensland's younger and brighter players in the training ranks, Taylor has eyes on features at home and in Brisbane, respectively, for juvenile I'm Pinker and the year older Chinny Boom.
Taylor hopes to get unraced I'm Pinker (Dracarys-Rendina), uber impressive in a jump out at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, a few days back, to the barriers for the $50,500 Breeders Plate (1050m) at Callaghan Park on November 4.
"She's shown good ability but look it was only a short jump out," Taylor said, referencing the Yeppoon scamper
"We've got a high opinion of her even at this early stage but as I said that was only a short jump out and dash down the straight. I want to get her to the barrier trials in a couple of weeks and hopefully she shows the same level of ability.
"The plan is get into the Breeders Plate up here in Rocky."
I'm Pinker was bought for $30,000 at the Magic Millions last March by stable client Shane Mills and is from the first crop of runners by the sire and from an unraced three-quarter sister to Cox Plate heroine Pinker Pinker.
While I'm Pinker is yet to advertise race day form, stablemate Chinny Boom (Spirit Of Boom-Imanoremiss) stretched an unbeaten sequence to four with a record breaking effort last week in Rockhampton.
"Since day one she's shown she's something special and I guess the win didn't surprise but the time she ran did," Taylor added.
"We would like to get some black type and the Mode Stakes down in Brisbane at the end of November is our target race.
"There is another race or two down there before that we could look at. But we'll be guided by her as her welfare comes first."
In last week's victory Chinny Boom ran the 1050m trip in 58.59 seconds on a track rated in the soft range, shattering the previous best of 59.37s set by Say I Won't in 2014.
Afterwards Chinchilla owner Mark Pascoe, a worker with Nutrien Ag Solutions, admitted he had rejected cash offers up to $400,000 for the filly.
Meanwhile, Mount Isa trainer Mark Oates and jockey Jason Hoopert are Brisbane bound for the Country Cups Challenge after winning a qualifier in Cloncurry last Friday with No Innuendo, which led throughout.
Sent to the post as the warm $2.10 favourite, No Innuendo won by more than four lengths from Bottom Line and Keep On L:oving You.
Bayerische, trained in Rockhampton by Tom Smith, landed the Emerald 100 (1850m) last Saturday and has qualified for the Country Cups Challenge in December. He beat Package and Coach.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
